Man found on plane landing gear at Miami Airport

Authorities discovered an apparent illegal traveler on the landing gear of a plane from Guatemala, local and federal officials at Miami International Airport said on Saturday (27).

US Customs and Border Protection (CDB) officials apprehended a 26-year-old man who “tried to evade identification inside an aircraft’s landing gear,” says a statement from the agency.

The flight was an 1882 American Airlines from Guatemala, said Greg Chin, director of communications for Miami’s aviation department.

American Airlines said in a statement that the flight was inspected by security forces “due to security concerns” after landing at 10:06 am (local time). The company also said it was collaborating with authorities in the investigation.

The Miami Fire Department confirmed to CNN that they took the man to a local hospital for medical care.

In a video posted on the @onlyindade Instagram account, a confused person is seen standing in the shadow of the plane’s wing beside airport workers, who are wearing fluorescent clothes, before appearing to lose his balance and sit on the ground.

In another video posted by the same account, security officers and medical personnel are seen around the man as he receives water and other assistance.

“People are exposing themselves to extreme risks when they try to fit into confined spaces like a landing gear,” the statement says. “The incident remains under investigation.”