Man hidden in plane landing gear discovered in USA

A man who was hiding in the landing gear of an American Airlines plane, was found yesterday by authorities at the airport in Miami (USA), according to information disclosed by the TV network FOX News and by the website “USA Today”. A video showing the moment the passenger is discovered was posted by the “Only in Dade” profile on Instagram.

The 26-year-old man —who did not have his identity revealed— was on American Airlines flight 1182, from Guatemala, and which landed in Miami this Saturday (28), at around 10 am (local time). He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Your health status is unknown. (Watch the video below)

In the images, the boy appears tired and surrounded by police and company employees. He sits on the airport runway and receives water and first aid.

A spokesman for the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox News that the man is 26 years old and that he is now in the custody of US authorities.

Department officials arrested a 26-year-old man who tried to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala on Saturday morning. CBP Spokesperson to FOX News

American Airlines said in a statement that the flight was received by law enforcement authorities due to a security problem. “We are working with law enforcement authorities in their investigation,” the company added in a statement.