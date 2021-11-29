Manchester City defeats West Ham 2-1 and rocks in the fight for the lead

Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 this Sunday (28), inside Etihad Stadium, in a match for the 13th round of the Premier League

In a solid performance, the Citizens had goals from Ilkay Gündogan and Fernandinho to win at home and continue in the fight for the top of the table. Lanzini cashed for visitors on the last bid.

In a solid campaign again in England under David Moyes, West Ham managed to hold City down for part of the first half. And this was directly related to the effectiveness of the marking system, which gave little (or no) space for Pep Guardiola’s team to enter the area.

When Mahrez appeared behind the defense and scored, the VAR appeared to nullify the move by pointing out the offside in the move.

But it was precisely the Algerian who gave birth to what would be the Citizens’ goal. From the right of the area, the attacker opened the defense and found Gündogan well positioned. The Turk must just be quick enough to dodge into the back of the net, beating goalkeeper Fabianski.

In addition to the strong marking of the London team, City also suffered from the snow that fell in Manchester as another factor that made offensive creation even more difficult. Even so, during most of the match, he had more than 70% of the ball, giving the rival few chances.

In the final minutes of the match, Fernandinho took advantage of a beautiful move worked by the attacking left, received and hit with quality to beat Fabianski, with no chance of defense.

In the last move of the match, the Argentine Lanzini hit a beautiful shot at the angle to redeem for West Ham, scoring a real goal. But there was no more time for reaction.

Safe game by Guardiola’s team, which shows once again: even when he doesn’t make a gala display, he can be effective enough to win without suffering suffocation.

Championship situation

The victory took City to 29 points, in runner-up in the Premier League. West Ham is parked at 23, in 4th position.

The guy: Mahrez

He scored once, but in a bid that was canceled by the VAR. Minutes later gave the assistance for the goal of Gündogan. He was Manchester City’s big name in the match.

It was bad: Michael Antonio

Missed, produced little for the attack of West Ham. He was not found when he left the area to look for a game.

upcoming games

Manchester City visit Aston Villa on Wednesday (1st) at Villa Park. On the same day, West Ham welcomes Brighton in London.