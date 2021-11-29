Manchester United announces new manager until end of season

O Manchester United announced, this Monday (29), Ralf Rangnick as interim coach of the club until the end of the season.

Rangnick, 63, has stepped down as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow and signed a six-month contract at Old Trafford.

sources told the ESPN that the German had good conversations with United and that there was a big step forward when a consultant role was offered as part of Rangnick’s move to the club.

Rangnick will lead United in the derby against arsenal, on December 2, for the Premier League. he already directed Hannover, Schalke 04, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

United have been looking for an interim coach since the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a dismal 4-1 defeat at Watford on 20 November.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick was already in the interim role. He was in charge for two games, first leading United to a 2-0 victory over Villarreal, guaranteeing a place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, before tying 1-1 with the Chelsea in his only Premier League game.

sources told the ESPN that United held talks with the former coach of the Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde, and that Lucien Favre, previously in Borussia Dortmund, was also a candidate.

the technician of the Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, remains United’s long-term target, according to sources at the ESPN, but the club could not count on the Argentine at this time.

Sources added that Pochettino would like the Old Trafford spot but is under contract in Paris until 2023 after signing a summer extension.