Manchester United makes Ralf Rangnick, ex-Leipzig, acting as interim until end of season | english football

Manchester United made official this Monday what the English press had been pointing out in recent days: Ralf Rangnick will be the team’s interim coach until the end of the current season. In a statement, United also confirmed that the German, who has already commanded teams such as RB Leipzig, Schalke 04 and Hoffenheim, will remain for another two years as the club’s technical advisor.

– I’m excited to join Manchester United and I’m focused on making this a successful season for the club – Rangnick told the English team’s official website.

Now at Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick acted as a consultant for Bragantino and is a mentor of the game philosophy

The German still doesn’t have an exact date for the start of work with the team in his CT, in Manchester, as he is solving issues related to the work visa in England. Until then, Michael Carrick continues to lead the trainings. United will have their next appointment against Arsenal, next Thursday, in the Premier League.

At 63, Rangnick will have the opportunity to lead one of the most popular teams in the world, after achieving success as the technical director of the project in which clubs such as RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and RB Bragantino are involved, with the sponsorship of a world giant in the beverage industry. He has been in the group since 2012 and has taken charge of Leipzig twice in that period. Ralf had been working as a football manager at Lokomotiv Moscow, where he moved this year.

Rangnick is considered one of the great references in the study of tactics in world football and is seen as one of the creators of the German concept of Gegenpressing, related to the search for the return of the ball immediately after the loss of possession. Therefore, his work is considered a source of inspiration for big names like Thomas Tuchel and Jürgen Klopp.

– Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one interim manager candidate, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from nearly four decades of management and coaching experience – said John Murtough, football director for Manchester United.

The English club had been studying names for the team’s interim helm since last week, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked after a 4-1 loss to Watford. Michael Carrick, the Norwegian’s assistant, took over the team on a temporary basis, while United found themselves immersed in a series of speculations.

The English press reported, initially, that the board would hire a coach to be in charge of the team only until the end of the season. And, in the meantime, I would seek an agreement with a major technician in the market to start work from the middle of next year. But rumors that the club could sign Mauricio Pochettino immediately made the news in Europe until last Thursday, when Rangnick was tipped as the desired interim.