Manchester United takes the lead, but Chelsea draws and remains in the lead

Chelsea and Manchester United drew 1-1 this Sunday (28), at Stamford Bridge, for the 13th round of the Premier League

Classic is classic! Playing at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea and Manchester United tied 1-1 this Sunday (28) for the 13th round of the Premier League. And who celebrates is the Manchester City, who managed to see the difference for the Blues fall in the fight for the lead. The match was an attraction with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Sancho opened the scoring for the Red Devils, but Jorginho did it with a penalty and declared a tie in London.

Still trying to find their way and with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench under the command of Michael Carrick, Manchester United arrived at Stamford Bridge with a well-defined stance in marking.

Intense as proposed by Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea went forward from the start of the game and dominated the match during the first half. In the few chances of attack, United struggled to take care of the ball and hold onto the attacking field, bringing little danger to Mendy.

On the other hand, De Gea had to work hard to keep the score 0-0 against the championship leader.

But if everything in the first half indicated a truncated game, the second stage showed the opposite. And it started with an error. After a corner kick for Chelsea, Jorginho faltered when trying to move the ball and left it at the foot of Sancho, who was left free field to advance and come face to face with Mendy.

Cold (very!), the jewel dribbled with the body and hit the corner to open the score.

Pressing after being behind the score, Chelsea redoubled the offensive blitz, which was already very strong. But he only got his big break when he saw United miss.

In a confused move in the area, Wan-Bissaka tried to clear a ball and kicked Thiago Silva. Penalty In the recovery, Jorginho showed extreme category to displace De Gea and score, redeeming himself from the error in the Red Devils’ goal.

Championship situation

The tie restores Chelsea to the lead in the Premier League. The Blues now have 30 points after 13 games. Manchester United goes to 18, in 8th place.

The guy: Sancho

It was cold not to feel the weight of playing in front of a crowded Stamford Bridge, in front of one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and in a tense moment. Even at a young age, it was lethal.

upcoming games

Chelsea’s next commitment is on Wednesday (1st) when they face Watford. Manchester United returns to the field on Thursday (2nd), in the derby against Arsenal, at Old Trafford.

Datasheet

CHELSEA 1 X 1 MANCHESTER UNITED

GOALS: Jorginho (69′), for Chelsea; Jadon Sancho (50′), for Manchester United;

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Rüdiger; Reece James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi; Timo Werner. TECHNICIAN: Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United: Of Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Bailly and Alex Telles; Matic, Fred, McTominay and Bruno Fernandes; Rashford and Sancho. TECHNICIAN: Michael Carrick