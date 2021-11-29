Marília Mendonça’s mother posted a video having fun with her grandson, Léo

Mrs Ruth is super discreet on her social networks and delighted to post a video with the little one

Mrs Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), presented his followers with a super cute video of his little grandson, the little one Leo, who is about to turn two years old.

Super discreet on her social networks, this is the third post made after her daughter’s death, on November 5th. In the stories, Dona Ruth showed her grandson doing some imitations. In the recording she asks and the kitten, the boy does ‘meow’. Then she speaks and the dog, he replies ‘ow’. In the end, when asked about the snake, the child says ‘the abiga’.

In the video, the owl grandmother just put ‘kkkkkkkkk’. It is worth noting that Léo’s custody was shared between Mrs. Ruth and her father, the singer Murilo Huff. According to them, that was how Marília Mendonça would like it to be.

Maraisa writes an open letter to Marília Mendonça

The singer marisa (33) of the duo with mahara (33) wrote an open letter to Marília Mendonça and published it on her social networks. The composer wrote about the pain of loss and that she thought about giving up her career.

Check out:

Reproduction/Instagram Stories





Last accessed: 29 Nov 2021 – 10:01:30 (405140).