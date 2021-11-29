Marília Mendonça’s mother shows Léo imitating ‘internet meme’

Dona Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça, who died in early November in a plane accident, moved social media with a cute video in which Léo, the singer’s son, appears having fun with his grandmother.

In the video, Léo appears imitating some animals, such as the cat, the dog, and even showed good humor by imitating a snake and saying: “Hi, Abiga”.

Reproduction/Instagram/@ruthmoreira67

The video was posted in stories by Ruth Moreira

It is worth remembering that, since the death of Marília Mendonça, the matriarch has been quite discreet on social networks and this was one of the few publications so far.

Vent

Since her daughter’s death in a plane crash on Nov. 5, Ruth has been posting motivational messages about loss and overcoming.

“Being strong is not about not feeling fear, discouragement or being immune to the pains that life puts us through. It’s about not giving in to it. It’s not about not feeling like giving up sometimes, or not being affected by things, but being able to move forward even with a broken heart,” he said.

shared custody

guard of the little Leo, who turns 2 years old, will be with his father, Murilo Huff, and her grandmother after the fatal accident of the singer Marília Mendonça.

The information was confirmed by the artist’s advisors. Dona Ruth, Marília’s mother, said that this would be the decision that her daughter would like to happen.

“We are sure that this would be my daughter’s will. God in his infinite wisdom gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect.”, said Mrs. Ruth, adding that “he doesn’t want them to create intrigues and quarrels where they don’t exist”.

The decision was very smooth and there was no other option to consider. “My son will have everyone’s love, and it never even crossed our minds that it was different. Marília can be at peace, because we’ll be here to protect our boy”, concluded Murilo.

It is worth remembering that Marília Mendonça Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça had a relationship for almost four years, but after coming and going, they ended the romance in September.

MAIN NEWS

Piauí writer Assis Brasil dies, aged 92

Alexandre Borges gives BRL 200 to homeless men

Farm 13: Gui Araujo mocks the lies he told in confinement

Check out images from Globo’s year-end campaign