Marília Mendonça’s mother takes action after the singer’s brother appears happy on the internet

João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, was accused of appearing “very happy” a few days after the singer’s death. Faced with criticism, their mother, Ruth Moreira, came out in his defense.

This Friday (26), through Instagram Stories, she advised the boy. “The kind of people don’t respond, son, they don’t even know what they’re talking about. Only we know about our pain”, declared the woman.

“For God’s sake, people, don’t be that kind of person”, completed, by sharing the following comment: “For those who lost their sister 15 days ago, you are quite happy, huh?”.

Marília Mendonça’s brother also insisted on countering and used irony. “I am forbidden to be happy. If Mayara Andrade spoke, it is. She’s the happiness inspector kkkkkkkkkkkk”, countered.

In the comments, the followers reacted. “I cry every night, but during the day duty forces us to be ‘okay’… only we know how we feel! Get these people torn apart!”, fired an internet user.

“Surely he didn’t know Marília and anyone in her family, otherwise he would know how much our girl valued everyone’s happiness and he would know that we are following for her“, wrote someone else.

“Follow your path, João. It’s that saying ‘for everyone, my face is one of joy, because ngm has nothing to do with my pain’. Only you know the pain you carry and the lack of it. But life must go on, for our purpose is not fulfilled. hers she fulfilled brilliantly“, said one more.

Some time after the publication, the fellow country singer said goodbye to his followers. “Going to sleep good night my babies, I’m kinda down but tomorrow I wake up better kisses dream of the angels“, published.

I miss Marília Mendonça

Recently, Gustavo retrieved a souvenir with his sister and shared it on Instagram Stories. On the social network, the artist published a photo of a portrait, with a record beside Mendonça.

“I miss you, my cute baby”, wrote the familiar of the Queen of Suffering, who appears smiling beside her in the click.

The day after Marília’s death, João posted a record of the two and captioned: “Brother loves you, rest in peace my princess!”

