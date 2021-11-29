Marina is mistaken for “Teletubbie” and doesn’t react at all well; know what she did!

The Farm 2021 is heading to its final stretch and the participant Marina Ferrari ended up being bullied by MC GUI, who compared her with a teletubbie.

At the time, the influencer was very angry with the situation and revealed her discomfort with the mean nickname. Annoyed, she snapped:

“In the same way that you think you have the right to feel bad, I have to be hurt and want to defend myself, in the same way.”

“I see you guys jumping and I say ‘yupi! I don’t think I’m making fun of you guys'”, he explained, saying he doesn’t do it in a negative way. But she replied: “Depends on the context!”.

Check out:

Mc Gui and Marina having a DR, she says she didn’t like being called “teletubbie”. #The farm pic.twitter.com/HVmgtWaWF2 — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 27, 2021

Dayane gives Marina a nasty nickname in The Farm 2021

the pawn Dayane Mello also gave a controversial and unusual nickname to Marina, impressing the other participants of the reality show.

in conversation with MC GUI and Gui Araújo in the area outside the headquarters, she said she would call Marina de Dunga, implying that the model and influencer has big ears, referring to the character from the children’s classic A Branca de Neve.

“How is that of the Seven Dwarfs? Dombo, Dumbo? The one with the giant ear?!” asked Mello.

Gui, in turn, corrected the model, causing her to fire: “I’m going to put Dunga on the Marina now. When I say Dunga, it’s because Dunga arrived and you know why”.

Before that, Dayane said that the attack by some people had caused her to lose her good humor in the game, making an assessment of her attitudes on the show.

In addition, the model was aware that she may have hurt someone who is outside of reality. She also asked the public not to eliminate her from the program, as she wants to stay in the game:

“I just want to thank you for everything you do for me. Forgive me if in all the fields I came back, I came back sadder. Many people destroyed my mood. I think I really deserve it. I am here to play. Leave me at Farm 13. It’s all in your hands. You decide!”.