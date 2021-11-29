Mari’s team speaks after Day’s speech

Marina Ferrari’s team spoke after Dayane Mello stated that the guest of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) was suffering from some kind of ‘psychological trauma’ and also cited a conversation about domestic violence suffered by the businesswoman in a romantic relationship.

“When I was talking about my boyfriend’s day, that he would break the whole house, she said a phrase that stuck in my head. That her boyfriend burned her, he even burned her with his cigarette. She said ‘yeah, I had one boyfriend who beat me and who burned me'”, said Day.

The model, then, opined that for the influencer to have put up with all of this, she doesn’t have a strong psyche.

Man, for a woman to put up with that, to be mistreated like that by a man, it’s because psychologically she’s not a strong woman. She seems to be strong, but she’s sensitive somehow. Sometimes she was born in a cradle of gold, a girl who had education, father, mother, sisters, but what is missing in her? I think maybe she was never really happy with a man or maybe caught men who abused her sensibilities.

In a statement, Mari’s team repudiated Dayane’s speech, stated that the subject of aggression is sensitive and showed support for women who have already gone through situations of violence.

“This is an extremely delicate subject, complicated even for us, Team, who know the history well. As already stated, unfortunately Marina went through these situations and for that reason she does carry a pain. Aggression in a relationship is not about strength, but it involves many social and emotional aspects. Marina is a woman who has always supported the cause, highlights the strength of other women and takes a stand.”

We repudiate any speech that calls into question a woman’s strength for having been through any such situation. Dayane has been highlighting points that she “considers negative” about Marina for a few weeks, and we are attentive to any speech that might disrespect the history and trajectory of the businesswoman in the reality show.

Marina is a woman who has always supported the cause, spoke with the strength of other women and took a stand on the cause. We reject any speech that calls into question the strength of a woman for having gone through any such situation. — Marina Ferrari (@marinaferrariof) November 29, 2021

“We also reinforce our support ALWAYS to all women who go through and have gone through any type of violence in relationships. Like Marina, we support and encourage women who go through situations of violence to report it. No woman deserves to go through this, let alone have it your strength/ability questioned. It’s never been easy, and it won’t be for anyone. It’s not weakness!”

Our support ALWAYS to all women who have gone through it and gone through it. It was never easy, and it won’t be for anyone. Regardless of the sensitivity of each.

It’s not about weakness! — Marina Ferrari (@marinaferrariof) November 29, 2021

Other Reviews

At the eighth party, Dayane detonated the influencer’s appearance by comparing her body to a man’s.

In conversation with Rico and Aline, the model said: “It’s nothing sensual, zero. The least sensual woman I’ve seen in this house. Beauty isn’t all that either. It’s not all that. I don’t even think she’s beautiful.”

The ex-panicat disagreed with the former Gran Fratello Vip (Italy) participant: “I don’t think so” and Rico repeated: “I don’t think so either”.

Dayane continued to criticize the influencer’s appearance: “I don’t like muscular women” and Rico interrupted: “She’s not muscular!” The model fired:

Very. She looks like a man, love.

Dayane Mello

The Farm 2021: Dayane detonates Marina’s appearance Image: Playback/Playplus

In another moment, Rico Melquiades told Marina Ferrari that Dayane Mello told the pedestrians that the influencer had an easy life trajectory before the reality show. The comedian reported that he heard the model talking in the pool area.

“There was her, Gui Araujo and MC Gui and she was talking more or less like this, that her story […]”, he began when he was interrupted by Mari. “Mine?” she asked, startled.

Not knowing how to talk to the influencer, Rico got fed up and fumbled. “Yes, your, like, implying that your story…But it wasn’t like that, my God…I don’t know how to say it because I’m afraid of going the other way, but that your story…”

“Wasn’t it from a battle? That it was easy?” Marina snapped, visibly irritated. “That’s not like a battle. ‘Oh, I have rich parents and I went after mine,'” recalled the comedian.

The Farm 2021: Rico tells Marina that Day gossiped about her Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Last week, Dayane criticized Marina for Gui Araujo and MC Gui. The model also said that she will give the influencer a new nickname.

“Very gossipy, this Marina, man. For God’s sake. She looks like a child, she doesn’t know how to defend herself. She has to go get her little friend,” Dayane complained.

The trio continued to criticize Marina, Rico, Solange and Aline, when Dayane began to look for a new nickname for the girl.

“What’s the one with the ‘seven dwarfs’ like? Dumbo? The one with the giant ear?”, asked the model.

“No, Dopey,” corrected Bill.

Getting up and walking towards the headquarters, Dayane told MC Gui that he will be calling the influencer “Dunga”.

“I’m going to give Marina a nickname now, to say it,” Day decided. “It’s Dunga. Dunga has arrived. You already know why,” he concluded.

The Farm 2021: Dayane mocks Marina Image: Playback/PlayPlus