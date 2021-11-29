Markets melt with threat of new wave of Covid-19 pandemic

The current trend is towards investments in safer assets and protection in stronger currencies such as the dollar, causing the real to depreciate even more

The announcement of the new variant of Covid-19, omicron, impacted the financial market around the world this Friday, 26th. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, ended the day with a drop of 3.39%. The value traded was R$20.34 billion, below the annual daily average of R$23 billion. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones retreated 2.53%. In Europe, drop of 4.15% in Frankfurt and 3.64% in London. Economist Gilberto Braga says that the news took the financial market by surprise. “The markets were not expecting it because this was not on the radar of specialists and economists and the effect was very bad. It was serious. Stock exchanges have crashed all over the world. Here in Brazil it was like that too. Companies linked to the export area, tourism and entertainment, all had significant losses. The airlines, their shares melted in all the stock exchanges around the world”, he pointed out. According to the economist, financial agents respond to concerns about the possible impacts of yet another round of restrictions on economic activities. “The market today reflects instability and this is typical of the financial market worldwide, which is not being able to have a projection of what will happen in the future. So, this lack of predictability, if we will continue at a pace of economic recovery or if we will have a new accommodation brake, by imposing a new control, if this strain proves extremely strong and will cause damage as we had at the apex, in the middle of the last year, with the original Covid-19, this leads to this moment of caution”, pointed out the economist. Braga recalls that, as long as uncertainties remain, the trend is towards investments in safer assets, such as fixed income, and protection in stronger currencies such as the dollar, causing the real to depreciate even further. The American currency has already risen, closing on Friday at R$5.61 on sale.