Married for 3 years, Natasha Dantas reveals her relationship with William Bonner

wife of William Bonner, Natasha Dantas talked about jealousy within marriage. She dismissed the feeling for the news anchor of Jornal Nacional and made fun of it. The statement came to light in a sequence of questions and answers from Instagram stories.

“Your husband is a cat, are you jealous?”, asked the internet user. “He’s a cat, and no, I’m not jealous, I’m good. Imagine if you were jealous? Help! The man is handsome, let’s agree. I fight”, he joked.

She took advantage and soothed fans about her state of health. On Wednesday (24), the physiotherapist underwent surgery to remove a uterus cyst. The procedure went well.

“I am great! Happy because I know this little problem doesn’t exist anymore and calm, because I didn’t have pain, I’m not having anything. The recovery is perfect”, guaranteed.

William Bonner daddy of pet

A few days ago, Natasha Dantas published an image alongside Bonner and the newest member of the Bonemer family, a dog named Tobias.

“’The best things happen when we don’t plan.’ The truth of this weekend”, she began. “An unexpected encounter. A roadside rescue. A trip to the doctor to find out if everything was ok”, completed.

“The trip home – which would be temporary – but which ended up moving all the pieces and fitting everything together perfectly. As if he was just missing. Maktub”, he continued. “Meet Tobias. Or Toto. Or Tobi. The new canine member of the Bonemer family”, finished.

lasting marriage

It is worth remembering that a few months ago, the couple shared three years of marriage. “Three years ago, in this place, the request came. Happy 1095 days to us! Yes, the day we arrived there was a wedding taking place next to the hotel in this beautiful garden in front of a perfect ocean! What to say more?”, wrote Natasha.

