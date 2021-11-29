Mayor of Madeiro, Zé Filho, is shot dead in northern Piauí | Piauí

The mayor of Madeiro, José de Ribamar Araújo Filho, better known as Zé Filho (Progressistas), was murdered this Sunday (28) late afternoon when he was on a soccer field in the municipality, 181 km from Teresina. The city Madeiro has 178,842 km², 8,372 inhabitants, according to an estimate by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), and occupies the 80th position in the ranking of cities in Piauí in relation to population.

There is still no information on how the crime happened. The mayor’s press office, through social networks, reported that Zé Filho was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) after the crime.

He was referred to the Gerson Castelo Branco State Hospital, in the municipality of Luzilândia, but he did not resist the injuries and died.

The Military Police was called in and is now carrying out searches with the objective of locating the perpetrator of the crime.

The mayor was watching a Madeiran Championship game ‘Taça Prefeito Zé Filho’ when he was shot. He even published a video of the football match that was being held on Instagram. (see video below).

Mayor of Madeira posted game video before being murdered

According to delegate Abimael Pereira, holder of Esperantina, the body will be sent to the Instituto Medicina de Parnaíba and the case will be investigated by the Department of Homicides and Protection of Personnel (DHPP).

José de Ribamar Araújo Filho was born on October 1, 1978 and was 43 years old. He was a driver when he was elected to councilor in 2014. In 2020 he was elected for the first time to the post of mayor after winning 62.10% of the votes. There were 2,994 votes in total. The deputy is Pedro Filho, from PP, who is 36 years old.

Check the note from the city hall:

It is with deep regret that we confirm the sad news of the death of the Mayor of Madeiro, Zé Filho, after being shot by firearms this Sunday (28) afternoon in the city.

Madeiro lost a great enthusiast who did everything to bring progress to the municipality.

