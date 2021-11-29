MC Gui composes the ‘Cobra Caninana funk’

The bullshit took a while and the relaxation dominated the headquarters in the early hours of Monday, November 29th. In the bedroom, the laugh rolled loose when MC GUI, with the collaboration of Dynho Alves, decided to compose a funk in honor of Dayane Mello. They were talking about the attendees when the inspiration for the Italian model came.

The singers made a great effort at the beginning of the song, with the right to a punishment touch, and made a chorus calling Dayane a “canine snake”. Day’s lack of control was also remembered.

The “honored” herself, in addition to Aline Mineiro, Rich Melquiades and Sthefane Matos had fun. Day proved to have enjoyed the joke and jumped into bed with the ex-Panicat.

Excited, MC GUI he was happy with the creation and even imagined funk “burst out” at dances in Brazil.

CHECK THE LETTER

There are even foreigners, straight from Italy

Everyone knows such an uncontrolled

If you already met, please don’t be mistaken

This is Day, the canine snake!

This is Day, the canine snake!

This is Day, the canine snake!

On the web, the reactions were diverse. Most liked it, but there were those who didn’t think it was funny. Check out!

I don’t think it’s funny, it’s necessary to set limits on certain things and situations. Let’s not romanticize a deplorable and humiliating situation that Day went through, because someone took advantage of the situation to make funk. inside the ksa?— Eanes Silva 🌵🍷 (@Eanes13) November 29, 2021

“There are even foreigners straight from Italy but known as uncontrolled if you met her please don’t be mistaken is the best known as the dog snake is the Day snake dog” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1hrb56IL9f— Reality Troop 🍷 (@Tropa_Reallity) November 29, 2021

DYNHO ALVES WINS THE FIRE TEST

The lamp of the week already has an owner: Dynho Alves. the pawn played with Solange Gomes and Dayane Mello, and even before the test, he, accompanied by MC GUI, Sthe Matos and Dayane Mello, created strategies for the formation of the next farm.

The dynamic to find out who would participate in the Trial of Fire was pure luck. Dayane Mello, Rich Melquiades and Solange Gomes removed the yellow ball, while, Dynho Alves he was lucky to win the little black ball granting him two powers: change a player and put himself in his place and send someone straight to the bay.

the ex-husband of MC Mirella put himself in the place of Rich and chose Marina Ferrari to sleep with Colorado. All the time, Dynho he was sure he would win the Trial of Fire.

“Marina is already at the bay, Sol is going to the bay, I recommend her and you pull Marina”, he said. MC GUI.

“I pull Marina, because of course I’m going through the house”, he added Sthe.

MC GUI, who has no idea that in the next Roça formation there will be no Resta One, sentenced: “Day will go for Resta One. There will be Day and Dynho left, no one will save Day. is to wait for the power.”

SOLANGE GOMES CHORA AND CALLS THE DAY ‘SUPERBA’

First eliminated in the Trial of Fire, Solange Gomes collapsed in tears. And told the pedestrians that dayane was superb: “Zero humility! Superb! So full of himself! She’s here acting, cooking food1 She forgets, she is teasing others. The test ended, she didn’t even come to talk to me, only Dynho, who won because she wants the power of the lamp for her”, she shouted, in the bedroom.

Solange Gomes even stated that the test was made for the Dynho: “Of course, a 25-year-old boy who works out a lot will beat me in a race like this. I don’t have a chance of winning anything, ever, here,” she said, starting to cry.

“I’ll never win anything here, I’m already tired, I’m just ashamed. Everyone here wants to take a test with me because they know I’m going to lose, that I don’t know how to do it because I’m clumsy. I can’t stand losing any more, I lost them all, I don’t win anything!”.

