MC Gui unburdens himself and talks about wanting to leave the reality show

At dawn on Sunday, November 28, MC GUI decided to unburden with her colleague Aline Mineiro, in “A Fazenda 13”, and was shaken by the game. Crying, the funkeiro said: “I got lost here, but I don’t think there’s any way back”.

Aline soon found her friend’s revelation strange. “It was still fine today. We talked at the party, you were pretty good. He was getting back together”, noted the ex-panicat.

During the conversation, the singer hinted that he would ask to leave the program, then the artist remembered that he had the same desire before, but had support from his companions and decided to stay.

“This is something you’re feeling at the moment, an anguish. Everyone has it here. Have you spent this disgraceful two months to want to leave now? Hit your head?” she asked. “My feeling is very bad. I got lost here, but I don’t think there’s any turning back”, revealed the artist.

“What do you think you got lost in?” Aline asked. In response, Mc Gui said, “I think they’re going to see me in a way I’m not.” “Who? I want you to be clear”, insisted the colleague. “Outside,” added the farmer of the week.

Seeking to better understand the friend, the influencer asked: “But who do you think you lost yourself with? Who do you think you went wrong with that much?” The funkeiro replied: “Some attitudes of me talking about others, I don’t do that. I got together sometimes on some matters, some conversations. These aren’t conversations that will hurt, but I’m talking about people I like”, revealed MC Gui.

SEEING THE ERRORS

Aline said that she talked to other members of the house about him and defended the farmer, claiming that he is seeing his mistakes. “Here we have to have dialogue, especially for people abroad to understand what we’re going through. So, my opinion as your friend, with people you think you made a mistake and people you think deserve Guilherme, who will talk, I think it’s valid once again for you to go and talk straight”, suggested the young woman, saying to he assumes that he made a mistake and got lost in the game.

The two also talked about Marina Ferrari, after the singer claims that the participant is “totally changed”. The ex-panicat defended her friend and said she is “pissed off” after enduring many trials and jokes.

The artist then ended his thought by explaining: “I get very sorry and I’m not like that out there. I’m tough, I’m pretty ignorant about some things, some subjects, but here I can’t be like that. I know it can harm me because these are people I’m meeting here, began the singer.

“Here I’m trying to be what I am, but in a healthier way, but I see that I got lost. So, in order not to break out like that, I break out with my friends outside, that I have the freedom to do that and inside people use it against me, I tried to be healthier, but I hesitated because, when it was time to break out, I I held back and I blew up somewhere else”, said MC Gui.

