Melasma: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Disease – Wake Up Town

These brownish spots that appear on the skin bother a lot of people, especially women.

Skin problems directly affect people’s quality of life. And melasma is one of them. These brownish spots often appear on the face, forehead, cheek, chin and nose. But, there are cases in other regions of the body.

“Although less common, the spots can also appear in other areas exposed to the sun, such as the neck and arms”, completes dermatologist Bruno Vargas in an interview with Revista Saúde.

With that in mind, we’ve listed 5 things you need to know about the disease.

1) What is melasma and who is most affected

“This is a dysfunction in skin pigmentation due to the concentration of melanin, the pigment that gives our color”, summarizes Vargas.

And it can be divided into three categories: epidermal, when the most superficial layer of skin is affected; dermal, with the occurrence of spots in the superficial and deep dermis; and, finally, the mixed form, characterized by the appearance of marks on the epidermis and dermis. “Determining the type is essential for the treatment”, warns the dermatologist. According to him, women between 25 and 40 years are the most affected.

2) Relationship between melasma and pregnancy

Pregnancy is not responsible for the appearance of the spots. In fact, there is no decisive cause for the appearance of the picture. “It happens that, during pregnancy, hormones obtained by the placenta, such as progesterone, stimulate skin hyperpigmentation”, teaches the dermatologist. Therefore, approximately 70% of women with a predisposition to melasma identify the first spots during this phase of life.



3) Why the condition seems to get worse in winter

“In winter, the number of rays is smaller, but we are still exposed to radiation. And not only from the sun, but also from artificial lights”, says Vargas. So, you know: at the coldest time of year, don’t put the filter in the back of the drawer.

4) Available treatments

According to Vargas, today, the most common is association of therapies. For example: you can use oral medications with antioxidant action and, at night, use more (or less) potent acids.

5) Melasma cannot be cured

Although the processes are effective in managing the stains, unfortunately there is no way to talk about a definitive resolution of the frame. “But knowing that it is possible to control melasma is already a great encouragement. It’s totally possible to lead a life without this constant disturbance”, calms Vargas. With information from Revista Saúde.

