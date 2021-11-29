Metaverse rocked with Facebook, but millions of Brazilians are already on it – 11/29/2021

For Mark Zuckerberg, president of Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), the dream of his metaverse, a three-dimensional virtual environment that he wants to be the future of the internet, should only materialize in 10 or 15 years. But what maybe many people don’t know is that there are different metaverses and there are already many people in Brazil experiencing these digital worlds.

A survey carried out by the Kantar Ibope Media research institute, shared exclusively with Tilt, shows that 6% of Brazilians who use the internet already transit through some version of the metaverse. This is equivalent, according to the study, to about 4.9 million people.

These first inhabitants of these immersive digital environments are people known as “early adopters“, who tend to try out cutting-edge technologies as soon as they are introduced to the market.

No wonder, 91% of participants who have gone through metaverses said they seek to follow information and learn about current technologies. In addition, they have greater virtual engagement: 86% said they check their networks daily, a percentage higher than that of other respondents, which is 74%.

metaverse in practice

Another relevant fact about these users is that 89% play video games, a segment that has driven several innovations, including exploring the metaverse. “League of Legends” and “Fortnite” are examples of games that already function as this immersive digital environment, going beyond common game mechanics and including shopping and virtual multimedia shows.

A portion of these early adopters still has devices that help to have a better experience. According to the report, 29% have virtual reality devices such as Oculus (from Meta) or the Gear VR (Samsung).

In addition, 42% have a smart watch (smartwatch) and 24% have voice-activated smart devices (such as connected light bulbs and speakers). This audience also has a habit of using digital platforms as a means of communication and interaction with other users (71%) and games on social networks (50%).

demand growth

Since the concept of metaverse fell in the mouth of the people thanks to the big techs (Giant tech companies), companies from different segments started a race to mark their presence in this new virtual territory. Here in Brazil, a beer brand, for example, created a bar within the Cidade Alta server, in the game “GTA Online”.

Renner stores also entered the metaverse mixing another recent concept, that of “live commerce” (e-commerce during live programming), and announced products during an Instagram live that could be seen inside a kind of clothing store 3D virtual.

baby Dias, product director at blitz, a platform for corporate and cultural events in virtualized environments, says that demand has grown a lot in its segment: “There is a shower of requests for environments in the metaverse”.

According to the professional, requests range from meeting rooms to more advanced and complex ideas for the current level of technology, such as making the avatar walk to the stage of an event.

Is it just the beginning?

According to Paulo Arruda, director of Kantar IBOPE Media, the percentage of users should grow as investments evolve and as there is greater accessibility to metaverse solutions.

“The turning point is to create utility, that is, to make technology make sense to people: whether as entertainment, service or to facilitate the execution of tasks. Otherwise, when people do not see a purpose, adherence tends to to be lower,” he explains.

For him, the gaming ecosystem has been working as a laboratory for innovation in virtualized environments and is taking the lead in the challenge of creating the metaverse.

With the investment of other technology giants, the expectation now is to see other immersive formats with the use of internet of things, and which should be boosted by the adoption of 5G.

Number of Brazilians on the internet

For this analysis, the institute worked with data from the Target Group Index (TG.Net) survey, which represents the population over 15 years of age in the main metropolitan regions of the country. According to this study, there are 79 million internet users in Brazil, and it was based on this that Kantar arrived at the calculation that 6% of them are already in the metaverse.

At the same time, there are studies, such as the one on Internet Steering Committee in Brazil, which point out that there are more than 134 million internet users in Brazil. That is, this number can be even higher.