Mick Jagger wears therapeutic goggles on a hotel balcony. Know more!

Difference even when taking care of your health! Enjoying time in Miami, Mick Jagger was photographed on the balcony of a hotel, wearing “cool” glasses. But the object is not just an accessory, but an aid to alleviate some symptoms of jet lag – freely translated into Portuguese, it would be “travel fatigue” or “time difference”. Some symptoms are insomnia, drowsiness, physical and mental fatigue.

Accompanied by his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, with whom he has a son, Deveraux, 4 years old, Jagger still enjoyed the hot cuddle of the cat on the sunny day.

Mick Jagger with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Photo: The Grosby Group

Mick Jagger is cuddled by girlfriend Melanie Hamrick on a Miami hotel balcony Photo: The Grosby Group

THE GLASSES

The Re-timer, as the glasses launched in 2012 in Australia are called, reproduces the patterns of sunlight throughout the day and helps the brain to readjust to different time zones.

The equipment was created by sleep researchers at Flinders University and uses green light to stimulate the brain gland responsible for the biological clock: it is responsible for alerting the body that it is time to wake up or go to sleep, for example. It would, roughly speaking, cheat the biological clock.” The professor who headed the research and creation of the Re-timer, Leon Lack, explained, at the time of its launch, that there were 25 years of research and in-depth studies for the creation of the glasses.

“Using a light device allows the body to transition the biological clock between time zones in small steps. This eliminates the sudden shift that certain people feel after traveling, and reduces jet lag. Photoreceptors in the eyes sense sunlight and send a signal to the brain to stay awake and alert, and adjust the body’s rhythm accordingly.”

To use the Re-timer there are some important instructions to follow, for example, for those who want to sleep well and wake up early, it is necessary to wear the glasses for 50 minutes in the morning, for three days. Those who need to stay awake later use it for 50 minutes at night.

PRICE

The equipment can be purchased for US$260 (about R$545). According to its creator, the device works better than medication and has no contraindications. the Re-timer works with rechargeable batteries and, according to its creators, it was designed so that the glasses can be used during the day without disturbing the routine, such as when using a computer. (Source: Techtudo)

