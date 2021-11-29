Milan Motor Show: MV Agusta shows prototypes of two new bigtrail motorcycles – 11/28/2021

MV Agusta, famous for its sports bikes, has finally decided to enter the bigtrail segment. In this year’s edition of the Milan Motor Show, which ends today (28/11), the Italian brand presented not one, but two prototypes of its new adventure motorcycles.

To create the new bigtrails, MV Agusta revived the name “Lucky Explorer”, used in the Dakar Rally replicas of the old Cagiva Elefant from the 1990s. The Cagiva brand, now extinct, also belonged to MV.

The larger-capacity model, named Lucky Explorer 9.5, has a new 931 cm³ engine, derived from the 800 cc tricylinder that currently equips most of the MV line, such as the F3 sports car and the naked Brutale 800, in addition to the sport- touring Turismo Veloce and Superveloce.

The Lucky Explorer 9.5 model features a new 931 cm³ engine inspired by MV Agusta’s famous 800cc three-cylinder engine. Image: Disclosure

The smaller model, the Lucky Explorer 5.5, is the first result of a partnership between MV Agusta and the Chinese company Qianjiang, also owner of the Benelli and QJMotor brands, and features a 550 cm³ parallel two-cylinder engine. According to Italian media, the bi-cylinder will likely form the basis of a whole range of MV Agusta entry products in the future.

Adventurer 5.5 is the first fruit of MV’s partnership with Chinese Qianjiang; 550 cm³ 2-cylinder engine is derived from the Benelli TRK 502 Image: Disclosure

Although they were shown as prototypes, the two models, 5.5 and 9.5, which bear the name of lucky Explorer Project, look pretty close to the production bikes. Despite not promising an official release date, the MV agusta states that both will be released in 2022.