Milton Neves talks about ‘simulation’ Deyverson at Libertadores

Milton Neves spoke on the program 3º tempo, of Band, this Sunday (28) about the Libertadores conquered by Palmeiras against Flamengo. Among the subjects, the presenter was amused when he recalled Deyverson’s move, who simulated an ‘aggression’ which, on the occasion, was committed by the referee of the match:

“One of the most hilarious, happiest moments in football history. I’m hyperbolic, I’m exaggerated, but I’ve never laughed so much, the whole of Brazil and this image runs around the world. Deyverson, your roommate, trying to dig an expulsion. He wanted Pitana to give himself a card, this simulation neither Robert de Niro, nor Al Pacino, nor Marlon Brando, no one does and he still came out laughing. Even the Flamengo fans are laughing about it” – declared Milton Neves.

Still laughing a lot, Milton Neves praised Deyverson again for the “scene”:

“This thing, Edmundo, was sensational! It was tastier and happier than his goal. If you call the VAR, the Pitana is kicked out. The rogue face, that’s great!” – completed the journalist.

Check out the Palmeiras tri-party on the lawn of the Centenário Stadium

After losing the Libertadores title to Palmeiras. Flamengo only has a remote chance of winning the Brasileirão. With the victory over Fluminense, Atlético-MG has 78 points, leaving three games to play. Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, totals 67. If they don’t win Ceará at home on Tuesday (30), Galo mathematically guarantees the title of Brazilian Champion 2021.

