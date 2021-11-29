Minister of Health says Ômicron variant of coronavirus should not generate ‘desperation’ – Health

BRASILIA – The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated this Sunday, the 28th, that care with the new Ômicron variant are the same ones taken with previous strains of the new coronavirus. According to Queiroga, this is “a variant of concern” and not a “variant of despair”. The minister assured that the Brazilian health authorities have “all the conditions to assist the population.”

“The main weapon we have to face these situations is our immunization campaign”, said Queiroga, during transmission on his social networks. “Our hospitals have beds available, our vaccination rooms have vaccines to vaccinate all Brazilians who are able to take these vaccines, and the health authorities of the states and municipalities together with the Ministry of Health are working so that we have security each bigger time.”

Queiroga did not comment on the suspected case of a Brazilian from South Africa who was diagnosed in São Paulo with covid-19. Complementary tests will still confirm or rule out the infection by the new mutation. All over the world, governments enact new restrictions to face the new wave of covid-19. The omicron has already been identified on four continents.

In the same broadcast, the secretary of Specialized Health Care, Sergio Yoshimasa Okane, stated that the Ministry is monitoring beds for covid-19. If necessary, units that were closed after the decrease in cases of the disease can be reopened.

“The Ministry has a strategic reserve (of the so-called ‘intubation kit’) if there is an increase in the number of patients who need it. We have resources, inputs for an eventual increase in the number of cases,” he added.

The Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Correia de Medeiros, said that it is necessary to maintain non-pharmacological measures in the fight against covid. “We avoid futile agglomerations, (Do the) sanitization of hands, (to use) the alcohol gel, the respiratory label,” he declared.