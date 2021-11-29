Ministry of Health signs agreement with Pfizer to purchase 100 million doses of vaccine for 2022 | Bahia

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, signed this Monday (29) the purchase of 100 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 with Pfizer. The agreement was signed in Salvador, and the doses will begin to be delivered in 2022.

The president of Pfizer Brazil, Marta Díez, highlighted that in addition to the 100 million doses, the contract also provides for an increase in the amount of immunizing agents, with the possibility of modifications to meet demands for new variants, if necessary.

“The agreement also provides for the option of increasing the number of doses planned to immunize the country by more than 50 million additional vaccines, raising the total number of vaccines in potential doses to 150 million doses in 2022, which includes the possibility providing modified versions of immunizers against new variants,” she explained.

After signing, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that immunizations are the main measure to combat Covid-19, resulting in the fall of infected people and deaths from the disease.

“The government, through a diversified strategy, acquired more than 550 million vaccines, for the year 2021 alone. And that is why, in eight months, since we took over the Ministry of Health, we have witnessed a significant drop in the number of cases and deaths. More than 90% drop in cases and deaths. And this the Brazilian population already recognizes, thanks to the strength of the Unified Health System, which is a heritage of all Brazilians”, he argued.

Queiroga also reiterated the position that the new omicron variant, which first appeared in South Africa, will be treated in the same way as previously discovered variants. [Assista ao vídeo acima].

“The care of Health Surveillance is the same that has been adopted since the beginning of the pandemic. Remember the delta variant, in May? We took vaccines to São Luís. Now, mutations were detected in this micron variant, but science did not give us All answers. It’s a worry variant, but it’s not a despair variant. Why? Because we have a health care system capable of providing the answers in case a variant of this one has a slightly higher lethality. Nobody knows yet. The world still doesn’t know,” he pondered.

“We don’t think it will be different from the other variants. And the main answer is vaccination. So this contract signed today with pharmaceutical company Pfizer is full proof of the Ministry of Health’s program to face not only the omicron variant, but also the others which have already created so many problems for us”.

In addition to Queiroga and Díez, the Health Secretaries of Bahia and the capital – Tereza Paim and Léo Prates, respectively – also participated in the press conference, as well as Mayor Bruno Reis and the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma.

1 of 1 Collective of the Ministry of Health in Salvador — Photo: Adriana Oliveira/TV Bahia Collective of the Ministry of Health in Salvador — Photo: Adriana Oliveira/TV Bahia

