Ministry of Health signs new acquisition of Pfizer vaccines and guarantees it is ready to face a new variant

Marcelo Queiroga stated that the precautions to avoid Ômicron are the same as for the other variants and that the main weapon against the strain is the immunization campaign

Kevin David/A7 Press/Estadão Content – New contract for the acquisition of vaccines from Pfizer against Covid-19 is signed on Monday; doses should be used in 2022



O federal government signs this Monday morning, 29, a new contract for the purchase of vaccines from Pfizer Against the Covid-19 to 2022. Cith the presence of the minister of citizenship, João Roma, the agreement will be signed in Salvador, Bahia, by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. ANDn broadcast on social networks last Sunday, 28, Queiroga said that advanced vaccination in Brazil helps to provide more peace of mind in relation to Ômicron variant of coronavirus. “GI would like to reassure all Brazilians, because the precautions taken with this variant are the same with the other variants and the main weapon we have to face these situations is our immunization campaign. In this regard, as you know, Brazil is doing very well”, he said.

THEOn the side of the minister, the secretary of health surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, said that Brazil is prepared to identify and face the new strain: “TIn our country, we have active genomic surveillance, which we carry out on an ongoing basis. We have a network of health surveillance secretariats spread across the country, working 7 for 24, in 365 days, to guarantee the Brazilian population the necessary security in that sense”, he commented. Na live, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, explained that the purpose of the decision to bar the entry of travelers who have been to African countries in the last 14 days is to delay the entry of the Ômicron variant in Brazil.

*With information from reporter Marcos Pera