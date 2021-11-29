Ministry of Health signs purchase of 100 million doses of Pfizer for 2022

by

On Monday (29), Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga signed the contract for the purchase of 100 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for 2022.

The agreement was signed at an event at Hospital Matargão Gesteira, in Salvador, Bahia. The President of Pfizer in Brazil, Marta Díez, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, the Mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, and other authorities were present.

On the last 18th, the Ministry of Health asked R$ 1.4 billion from the Ministry of Economy in supplemental funds for this acquisition. THE CNN he had already said that the Ministry of Health was running to get doses to immunize Brazilian children from 5 to 11 years old against Covid-19.

According to a survey made by anchor Kenzô Machida and reporter Natália André, Ministry sources consider that the production of Pfizer’s vaccine made especially for the age group from 5 to 11 years old is still “low”.

The special dose is 10 micrograms. For people over the age of 10, the dose is 30 micrograms. Pfizer asked Anvisa to vaccinate children from this group on November 12th.

So far, the Comirnaty vaccine, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, is the only one registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for use in young people aged between 12 and 18 years, and with a booster dose provided for in the package insert for the public above 18 years of age.

