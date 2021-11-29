Mion mourns the death of Louis Vuitton’s artistic director

Marcos Mion mourned the death of Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of the Off-White brand. The presenter was a fan of the stylist’s work and chose sneakers designed by him to “debut” on Globo.

“Today we have lost a genius,” he wrote. “He dictated fashion as we know it today. It revolutionized. It opened up to streetwear and, above all, to black culture around the world,” he added on his Instagram account dedicated to his tennis collection.

Victim of cancer, the American stylist was one of the first blacks to head an international luxury brand.

Sneakers that Mion wore on the Fátima Bernardes show Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The first time he appeared on Globo, in “Encontro”, Mion wore the model Louis Vuitton Virgil Jeans. In Stories, he commented on the choice: “Sneakers designed by Virgil Abloh, who is the founder of Off White and creative director of Louis Vuilton. These shoes are wonderful, it’s jeans,” he said.

In command of the “Cauldron”, Mion returned to using one of the pieces designed by Virgil. The presenter chose the model Air Jordan Virgil Abloh Nike Air Jordan 1.

“One of the greatest sneakers of all time. And it came out of Virgil’s hands. It was also one of the first to step onto the Caldeirola stage,” Mion wrote.

Virgil Abloh

Current artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, Virgil also created the Off-White brand Image: Reproduction

A hip hop fan, Virgil Abloh began DJing in high school, before earning a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin and architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. In the early 2000s, he became Kanye West’s artistic consultant, advising the rapper especially on his album covers and set design for his concerts.

Off-White became a benchmark for the famous — from Justin Bieber to LeBron James and Drake — and partnered with Nike, Levi, Rimowa, Jimmy Choo, IKEA, Moncler, Browns, Warby Parker, SSENSE, Sunglass Hut, Champion, Evian , Converse, Dr. Martens, Barneys New York, Umbro, Timberland, among others.

Importance in LVMH

The son of Ghanaian immigrants born in Illinois (USA), his arrival at Louis Vuitton in 2018 marked the marriage between urban and luxury fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and dresses. His influences included graffiti, hip hop and skateboarding culture.

His style has been embraced by the world’s largest luxury group — led by France’s richest man, Bernard Arnault — in an attempt to breathe new life into some brands and attract younger customers.

Over the past three years, Abloh has drawn on messages of gender inclusion and fluidity to expand the popularity of the Louis Vuitton brand, bringing themes of racial identity into his runway shows with poetry and art presentations.