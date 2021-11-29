Model shoots her own vagina by accident during live with clients via webcam

27-year-old model was showing off with a 9mm pistol when she suddenly fired

A webcam model had a bizarre accident while participating in a live with clients. Lauren Hunter Daman, 27, was showing off with a 9mm pistol when she suddenly fired, reported the “Daily Star.”

The resident of Thomaston, in the state of Georgia, in the United States, ended up hitting her genitals and was initially rescued by two other residents. The case took place on the morning of November 9th.

“The woman accidentally shot her own vagina,” said a paramedic who attended to the model after an emergency call, according to local police.

Resident Jordan Allen, who said he owned the gun, told police he had rushed into his room after hearing a single shot while in the kitchen.

Jordan said the model had a “small amount of blood” on one leg and explained apologetically that she was injured by mistake.

Addie Ruth Johnson, another resident, confirmed that the model had shot herself. Lauren will not be criminally indicted for the case.