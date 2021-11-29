More than 130 public contests gather 12.7 thousand vacancies in the country; see list | contests

At least 138 public examinations in the country are open for applications this Monday (29) and bring together 12,700 vacancies in positions of all levels of education.
Salaries reach R$ 33.6 thousand in the selection process of the Public Ministry of Accounts of the Municipalities of the State of Pará. See the notice. In the Rondônia Attorney General’s Office, the remuneration is R$ 24.1 thousand. See the notice.
In addition to the vacancies open, there are competitions for the formation of reserve registration – that is, the successful candidates are called according to the opening of vacancies during the validity of the competition.
Between the national competitions, is the one of Federal Court of Accounts, which offers 20 vacancies and selection processes for the Brazilian Navy.
Among those offering the largest number of jobs, the São Paulo Military Police stand out, with 2,700 vacancies. See the notice.
This Monday (29), at least 16 agencies open the application deadline for nearly 500 vacancies. Salaries reach R$ 16,289.24 in the selection process of the Municipality of Fernandes Pinheiro (PR).
See below the information for each contest:
Cacoal City Hall (RO)
- Registration: until 12/05/2021
- 60 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 11,733.00
- Higher Level Positions
- See the notice
Portel City Hall (PA)
- Registration: until 12/20/2021
- 117 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$1,550.00
- mid-level positions
- See the notice
Aragarças City Hall (GO)
- Registration: until 12/10/2021
- 77 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 14,319.15
- Elementary, medium and higher education positions
- See the notice
Trindade City Hall (GO)
- Registration: until 12/06/2021
- 60 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$2,619.18
- Elementary and higher level positions
- See the notice
City Hall of Ipeúna (SP)
- Registration: until 12/8/2021
- reservation record (teachers)
- Salaries of up to R$ 2,164.61
- Higher Level Positions
- See the notice
Federal University of Rio Grande (FURG)
- Registration: until 12/10/2021
- 9 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 4,180.66
- Higher Level Positions
- See the notice
City Hall of Fernandes Pinheiro (PR)
- Registration: until 12/29/2021
- 41 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 16,289.24
- Elementary, medium and higher education positions
- See the notice
Pirapora City Council (MG)
- Registration: until 01/07/2021
- 13 vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 3,149.55
- Elementary, medium and higher education positions
- See the notice
Department of Sport and Leisure (Seel) of the Government of Pará
- Registration: until 11/30/2021
- 23 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 1,560.76
- Higher Level Positions
- See the notice
City Hall of Perdigão (MG)
- Registration: until 12/03/2021
- Reserve registration vacancies
- Salaries of up to R$ 2,471.00
- Elementary, medium and higher education positions
- See the notice
Chamber of Igarapava (SP)
- Registration: until 12/23/2021
- 1 vacancy
- Salaries of up to R$ 9,145.63
- Higher Level Positions
- See the notice
Porto Feliz Autonomous Water and Sewage Service (SAAE)
- Registration: until 12/29/2021
- 13 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 3,810.22
- Elementary, medium and higher education positions
- See the notice
Public Defender of the State of Amazonas
- Registration: until 12/29/2021
- 3 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 6,000.00
- Middle and higher education positions
- See the notice
Ophir Loyola Hospital (HOL/Pará)
- Registration: until 12/01/2021
- 25 vacancies
- Salaries of up to BRL 1,858.41
- Higher Level Positions
- See the notice
City Hall of Mandaguari (PR)
- Registration: until 11/30/2021
- v11agas
- Salaries of up to R$1,834.89
- Middle and higher education positions
- See the notice