More than 130 public contests gather 12.7 thousand vacancies in the country; see list | contests

At least 138 public examinations in the country are open for applications this Monday (29) and bring together 12,700 vacancies in positions of all levels of education.

Salaries reach R$ 33.6 thousand in the selection process of the Public Ministry of Accounts of the Municipalities of the State of Pará. See the notice. In the Rondônia Attorney General’s Office, the remuneration is R$ 24.1 thousand. See the notice.

In addition to the vacancies open, there are competitions for the formation of reserve registration – that is, the successful candidates are called according to the opening of vacancies during the validity of the competition.

Between the national competitions, is the one of Federal Court of Accounts, which offers 20 vacancies and selection processes for the Brazilian Navy.

Among those offering the largest number of jobs, the São Paulo Military Police stand out, with 2,700 vacancies. See the notice.

This Monday (29), at least 16 agencies open the application deadline for nearly 500 vacancies. Salaries reach R$ 16,289.24 in the selection process of the Municipality of Fernandes Pinheiro (PR).

See below the information for each contest:

Cacoal City Hall (RO)

Registration: until 12/05/2021

60 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 11,733.00

Higher Level Positions

See the notice

Portel City Hall (PA)

Registration: until 12/20/2021

117 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$1,550.00

mid-level positions

See the notice

Aragarças City Hall (GO)

Registration: until 12/10/2021

77 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 14,319.15

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

Aragarças City Hall (GO)

Registration: until 12/03/2021

20 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 3,246.91

Higher Level Positions

See the notice

Trindade City Hall (GO)

Registration: until 12/06/2021

60 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$2,619.18

Elementary and higher level positions

See the notice

City Hall of Ipeúna (SP)

Registration: until 12/8/2021

reservation record (teachers)

Salaries of up to R$ 2,164.61

Higher Level Positions

See the notice

Federal University of Rio Grande (FURG)

Registration: until 12/10/2021

9 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 4,180.66

Higher Level Positions

See the notice

City Hall of Fernandes Pinheiro (PR)

Registration: until 12/29/2021

41 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 16,289.24

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

Pirapora City Council (MG)

Registration: until 01/07/2021

13 vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 3,149.55

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

Department of Sport and Leisure (Seel) of the Government of Pará

Registration: until 11/30/2021

23 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 1,560.76

Higher Level Positions

See the notice

City Hall of Perdigão (MG)

Registration: until 12/03/2021

Reserve registration vacancies

Salaries of up to R$ 2,471.00

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

Chamber of Igarapava (SP)

Registration: until 12/23/2021

1 vacancy

Salaries of up to R$ 9,145.63

Higher Level Positions

See the notice

Porto Feliz Autonomous Water and Sewage Service (SAAE)

Registration: until 12/29/2021

13 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 3,810.22

Elementary, medium and higher education positions

See the notice

Public Defender of the State of Amazonas

Registration: until 12/29/2021

3 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 6,000.00

Middle and higher education positions

See the notice

Ophir Loyola Hospital (HOL/Pará)

Registration: until 12/01/2021

25 vacancies

Salaries of up to BRL 1,858.41

Higher Level Positions

See the notice

City Hall of Mandaguari (PR)