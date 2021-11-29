Mummy of at least 800 years old is found by archaeologists in Peru

A mummy estimated to be between 800 and 1200 years old was discovered by archaeologists in Peru at a site near the country’s capital, Lima.

Researchers from the National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) found the body preserved in the basement of a town square at the archaeological site of Cajamarquilla, about 25 kilometers from Lima.

The mummy was bound with rope and had its hands covering its face, in what researchers say is a funeral custom in southern Peru.

The mummy’s age means it dates back to pre-Hispanic times, and even predates the Inca civilization that established Peru’s best-known citadel, Machu Picchu, in the 15th century.

“This resident’s discovery sheds new light on interactions and relationships in pre-Hispanic times,” said Pieter Van Dalen Luna, one of the archaeologists who led the dig.

he told the CNN that the mummy was most likely a young man between 25 and 30 years old, who had come from the mountains to Cajamarquilla, a former bustling commercial center in the pre-Columbus era.

Excavation work began in mid-October with a team of 40 people led by Van Dalen Luna and archeologist Yomira Huamán Santillán, and the discovery came as a surprise because they weren’t looking for a mummy.

“The entire team was very happy because we thought this was not going to happen,” Huamán told CNN. “We didn’t expect to make such an important discovery.”

Another unexpected discovery was several marine molluscs outside the mummy’s grave, which Van Dalen Luna said was unusual given that Cajamarquilla is about 25 kilometers off the coast.

“After the body is placed in the tomb, there are constant events and activities,” said Van Dalen Luna. “In other words, their descendants keep coming back over many years and putting food and offerings there, including shellfish.”

Llama bones were also found outside the tomb, and Van Dalen Luna claimed the animals were commonly consumed by people of the time, and thus pieces of llama meat would have been offered to the deceased.

The circumstances of the discovery led the researchers to conclude that this was not an ordinary citizen, but probably an important person in his contemporary society.

“The fact of finding a mummy with these characteristics in the middle of the square makes it clear that this is a person of high status,” said Van Dalen Luna, adding that, among other options, the person in question could have been a prominent merchant.

The team will now perform more expert analysis, including carbon dating that will allow them to deduce the length of time the person has lived and more details about their identity.

Several mummies have previously been found in Peru and neighboring Chile, many of which are over 1,000 years old.

