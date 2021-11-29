Chapter 335 of My Hero Academia was bombastic, mainly because the subject of the “traitor to the AU” reappeared, and the ending left it unspoken as to who the alleged traitor was.

My Hero Academy 335 may have revealed who the UA traitor is

In an All For One dialogue with Dabi, they were talking about the next step and how Dabi is impatient because he can’t stand to see his father happy around and needs to do something about it.

It was then that All For One said that it didn’t do much good for Deku to go back to school, as he has “friends” everywhere. That’s when the last page turned and showed the hidden Hagakure, implying that she is the “friend” that All For One has inside the school.

With this, it is almost confirmed that Hagakure is the traitor to the UA and this makes a lot of sense, as her individuality allows her to be able to hide and circumvent the numerous security systems of the school.

My Hero Academia manga can be read officially through MANGAPLUS.