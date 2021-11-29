Nassim Taleb criticizes Bitcoin again and celebrates the fall of the digital currency

Nassim Taleb, author of the books A Lógica do Swan and Antifrágil, again criticized Bitcoin this Friday (26). The talk took place after the cryptocurrency had suffered a fall like other markets.

One of the main reasons for these falls is the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus that, according to the WHO, has many mutations and because of that it can be transmitted more easily, as well as being immune to current vaccines.

Anyone looking for counterpoints to Taleb’s statement ended up being disappointed, after all he only allows comments from his supporters. Bitcoin has already proven not to be a bubble, while Taleb appears to be in one.

According to Taleb, Bitcoin is not diversification

As news of this new Covid mutation took down several markets around the world, including cryptocurrencies, Taleb took the opportunity to criticize Bitcoin again.

According to him, this is proof that Bitcoin is not protection against this type of event, that is, it is not diversification. Famous author of books, Taleb was once a big fan of Bitcoin, having even written the preface to the book The Bitcoin Pattern, however he has changed his mind in recent times.

“If after this morning you still think bitcoin is a hedge against world events, or represents ‘diversification’, you should stay out of finance and take up some other hobby like stamp collecting, bird watching or something less harmful to you and others. .”

Although bitcoin dropped on Friday (26), the same phenomenon was seen at the start of Covid’s pandemic. Despite this, after the initial shock, Bitcoin was one of the assets that appreciated the most during this period. Much of this can be associated with inflation generated by introducing more money into the market.

Taleb doesn’t want to talk

Known for heated discussions on Twitter, Taleb seems to have found a way not to talk to those who disagree with his ideas. Now few people — just those he follows or tags — can reply to his tweets.

The fall of Bitcoin this Friday found support in the region of 53,500 dollars and already presents a recovery of 2.8% this Saturday morning. The government of El Salvador took the opportunity to buy, which added 100 BTC (R$31 million) to its portfolio.

Finally, in addition to current pressure from governments, central banks and even the IMF, Bitcoin could prove its worth again in the face of a possible second pandemic.