Neighbors reveal how the scammer, who impersonated Alessandra Ambrósio for 15 years, would have spent the player’s extorted money

This story gets more and more absurd… The scammer who cheated for 15 years, the 42-year-old Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, impersonating the model Alessandra Ambrósio, renovated his entire house in Sardinia, an island in the Mediterranean Sea. Neighbors of the woman told the newspaper “La Nuova Sardegna” some details of the exorbitant work, which would have taken place in 2017.

The property is where Valeria Satta lives and is located in the village of Capoterra, near Cagliari. According to witnesses, the renovation had “floors, fixtures, bathrooms, windows: all new“. With the coup applied by her, the athlete spent the sum of €700,000, around R$4.3 million, considering the currency rate in Brazil today.

Neighbors believe that it was precisely with this money that the scammer financed the work, as she was unemployed and has two children. After discovering the truth, Roberto denounced the fraudster to the police and, according to the local press, the case will be referred to the Public Ministry. The team from the newspaper O Globo tried to contact the victim, but heard from a source close to him that the man was too shaken to speak. “He didn’t find a way to respond, sorry. He is going through a difficult time“, said the friend.

friends organize kitty

Concerned about Cazzaniga’s financial and psychological situation, friends organized an online kit on the GoFundMe website to help him get back on his feet. To meet the swindler’s requests, Roberto took out loans and ended up with debts of around 60,000 euros – approximately R$ 381,260.51. The action, created by the friend and former teammate of the victim, Danilo Rinaldi, has already raised more than 12 thousand euros (about R$ 76,252.10).

“Roberto is a good and very fragile person who trusted the wrong people. In the beginning, it wasn’t easy… after 15 years. He was very sad, but now he is slowly feeling better. Of course, after all this media reaction, he feels a lot of disbelief, but he just needs more time to realize (what happened) and start over, with a new life. I created the campaign on GoFundMe to help Roberto after this sad story. No one will return it for the past 15 years, but together we can do something for its future“, said Danilo, to O Globo.

remember the case

It seems a lie, but Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga fell into a swindle scam for 15 years, believing he was dating Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrósio.

According to the report produced by the Italian channel Mediaset, the person introduced himself to Roberto under the name of Maya and even said that he worked as a model, but all the photos used were of Alessandra Ambrósio. The scammer claimed to the player that he needed money to treat a supposed heart problem, and with that he managed to raise the exorbitant amount. “I have so many debts, it’s not easy ‘waking up from a coma'”, said the man in tears, in an interview for the website Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Mediaset was in charge of producing the “dossier” to prove that the woman Roberto “had a relationship with” was, in fact, the Brazilian top model. The request came from the player’s own family, who no longer knew what to do for him to believe he was being deceived. “One day he was in his room, in the dark. I see him cry, I ask him what he has and he tells me he fell in love, but this woman is in the ICU to have a heart operation”, said Danilo Cazzaniga, brother of the athlete.

The report carried out an extensive investigation to uncover all the details behind the coup, and revealed that Maya was actually a woman named Valeria who lives in Sardinia, also in Italy. And worst of all: she entered Roberto Cazzaniga’s life with the help of a common “friend” of him, identified only as Manuela and named as one of those involved in the scam. The player and the fake model were introduced by phone and from there, they built the “relationship” without ever seeing each other live or any other technological resource that could show that Maya was not Alessandra Ambrósio.

When the team contacted Valeria, she denied that she was behind the coup and that she was just Maya’s friend. “Anyway, whatever I say, I don’t think you would believe me”, replied the fraudster when asked why she received Roberto’s financial deposits. The Italian sportsman filed a complaint with the authorities and an official investigation is underway.