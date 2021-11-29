Netinha de Kalil, mayor of Belo Horizonte, joins the rhythm of Atlético-MG fans – 11/28/2021

Atlético-MG is getting closer to the title of the Brazilian Championship. The triumph by 2-1 over Fluminense, this Sunday, at Mineirão, left the team alvinegro to a result of the conquest, after 50 years of fasting. Rooster’s journey towards the trophy that he hasn’t lifted since 1971 was rocked by a meme that took over Mineirão, as shown by UOL Sport.

“And the Rooster? The Rooster won!”. The hit that rocked the Atleticans after each of the victories as home team is very successful among children. And it’s no different with the granddaughter of Alexandre Kalil, mayor of Belo Horizonte and who was president of Atlético between 2008 and 2014. This Sunday, after the 15th consecutive triumph of the alvinegro team at home, the politician posted a video of his granddaughter Helena, from two years saying that “the Rooster won”.

Quickly, the video released by Kalil was a hit among Athleticians. With 78 points in the Brasileirão, Atlético need just one result in seven games to confirm the title achievement. It’s enough that Flamengo doesn’t win one of the four games they’re still going to play, or Galo wins one of the three games until the end of the competition. This Tuesday, Rubro-Negro receives Ceará, at Maracanã. A draw is enough for the Minas Gerais club to confirm the achievement.