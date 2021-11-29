Neto quotes Abel’s star and asks for bust for coach

TV Band presenter and commentator, Neto surrendered to the work of Abel Ferreira in charge of Palmeiras and filled the Portuguese coach with praise after the victory of the team alviverde 2-1 over Flamengo in the final of Copa Libertadores da América last Saturday ( 27).

The former player analyzed that Abel Ferreira surprised him with the squad he put on the field, leaving Felipe Melo on the bench and displacing some athletes from their original roles, such as Gustavo Scarpa and Piquerez. Neto also said that the Portuguese coach can be “unpleasant”, but he is a “monster” and deserves a bust after winning two consecutive Libertadores with Palmeiras.

“Abel Ferreira trained the guys and nobody imagined that Scarpa would be left-back, that Piquerez would play [mais atrás], that Mayke was going to play like hell – who took the goal from Bruno Henrique. In the first seven balls that Flamengo’s attackers caught, the guys arrived. Luan played a lot, Gustavo Gómez doesn’t even say what he plays. Weverton had a chicken but he recovered later,” said Neto, in “Os Donos da Bola”, today.

“So, Felipe Melo, I thought I was going to play. He didn’t play, he played for five or six minutes. Because the coach, Abel Ferreira, who I think is masked, unpleasant, is a monster. He has to have a bust. Because the which he did tactically. He studied, observed. He didn’t let anyone play more than he could handle. Dudu, it took off, Raphael Veiga felt a cramp, it took off”, evaluated the presenter.

Finally, Neto highlighted the coach’s “star”, who, once again, promoted a substitution questioned by the fans and which proved decisive, when Deyverson – author of the title goal – replaced Raphael Veiga. In the 2020 final, Abel Ferreira chose Breno Lopes to enter the final minutes of the game and the forward also scored.

“Hey, he’s his star. He puts on Breno Lopes, everyone sticks, he says it’s for Willian and the guy scores the title. He puts on Deyverson, everyone sticks up – including me . He’s got this. There’s this thing. The crowd cursed him,” concluded Neto.