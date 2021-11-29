Neto says that the pride of Fla’s fans ignited Palmeiras in the final

The presenter Neto, from TV Band, opined that a factor that may have made a difference in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América – a 2-1 victory by Palmeiras over Flamengo – is the arrogance of the rubro-negra part. For the former player, this feeling may have inflamed the Palmeira team on the field.

“The pride is included in the fans. Those who said that when we say that the pride of the fans made Palmeiras do what they did in a strong way, with work, with Gustavo Scarpa on the left side. [Para] Whoever says that anyone who thinks like that is a dick, a dick is what they did to the pig back in Rio de Janeiro, what they did with respect to Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, what they did there in Uruguay. It’s Escroto, President of Flamengo, to give an interview on Rádio Bandeirantes before the final, saying he didn’t know if Renato Gaúcho was going to stay or not,” declared Neto, on TV Band’s “Os Donos da Bola”

“Scroto is mistreating Brazilian football, as Flamengo has been doing for a long time. They weren’t in favor of the mask, they played with a campaign hospital, they wanted to be bosses, they wanted to win everything,” he continued.

In Neto’s opinion, the superb Flamengo player goes beyond the sphere of the fans and extends to the directors, who show impatience when the team doesn’t win all the titles and charge the coaches, in the presenter’s opinion, in an exaggerated way. The presenter also quoted Willian Arão, saying that the players did not respect Palmeiras.

“All those who went to direct Flamengo, like Domènec Torrent – who was Guardiola’s assistant -, like Rogério Ceni – who campaigned to overthrow -, and now Renato Gaúcho too. It’s so great that Palmeiras stayed quiet (. ..) The Flamengo players thought they were playing against the youth team, which was a party game, a master game. No. It was the Libertadores tri-game (…) Here comes Flamengo’s arrogance – the players too , that Willian Arão said it would be 2-0. Of all. They didn’t respect Palmeiras,” he concluded.