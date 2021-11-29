New strain may accelerate patent breach | World

The demand from India and South Africa for the suspension of patents on medicines and vaccines against covid-19 could have new consequences in the World Trade Organization (WTO), depending on the evolution of the new omicron variant, which scares the world.

Leading negotiators estimate that if the new variant is really too aggressive and aggravates the pandemic, the demand supported by 64 countries will gain new momentum and the pressure on the WTO will be enormous to finally decide on a more flexible approach in the area of ​​patents.

Omicron has placed a growing number of countries in the greatest uncertainty since the delta variant’s emergence this year. With the delta, recriminations grew about the inequality in vaccination, which facilitates the mutation of the virus.

Until now, little is known about the omicron. The strain has mutations that scientists fear could make it more infectious and less susceptible to vaccines, but so far none has been confirmed.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) tried to moderate the concerns, insisting that it was too early to assess the danger of the variant. But panic gripped the markets, with stock markets falling sharply.

The WTO postponed its ministerial conference after Switzerland’s borders were closed to people from several countries.

At the WTO, it has been more than a year since India and South Africa have proposed a ”waiver” (suspension) for three years of certain provisions of the Intellectual Property Agreement, to help countries with insufficient pharmaceutical production capacity to gain access to vaccines against covid-19. The proposal is supported by another 62 countries.

Large pharmaceutical producers, such as the European Union (EU), United Kingdom and Switzerland, defend flexibility linked to the assurance that the intellectual property system is respected in an attempt to create more production capacity for vaccines and medicines. The US said it supported the Indian demand, but did not propose how it would be more flexible in this case. On Friday, President Joe Biden again defended easing.

Recently, the EU and South Africa tried a solution, suggesting the use of a “peace clause” within the TRIPS Agreement, by which countries could not contest the patent infringement for the production of anti-covid vaccines.

Thus, the politically sensitive TRIPS agreement would not be suspended, and therefore it would not set a precedent that is feared by the pharmaceutical industry. But after details of the bilateral discussion leaked out, the EU and South Africa left the discussion table. India remains uncompromising in its demand for patent suspension.