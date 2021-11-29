New variant, PEC of Precatório, GDP and what else you need to know to invest well during the week

The last week of November begins under the impact of the discovery of the new covid-19 variant, Ômicron, which brought the markets down last Friday. At the same time, the coming days are filled with important facts and indicators for investors.

In addition to the vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório in the Senate, the market will be closely following the disclosure of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the third quarter, the unemployment rates in Brazil and the United States and the IGP- M (General Market Price Index) of November.

This Monday morning, the 29th, the international markets show some recovery. Over the weekend, the South African doctor who identified the new strain of coronavirus pointed out that infected patients so far show “extremely mild symptoms”, adding that it still takes time to assess the effects on vulnerable people.

In addition, vaccine maker Moderna said it would be possible to upgrade its immunizer to the new variant as early as 2022, which also brought some relief to investors.

The market is also eyeing the vote of the PEC in the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice), scheduled for tomorrow. If it passes the committee, the proposal will be taken to the Senate plenary.

The fear of investors is that the text, which makes the payment of R$ 400 in Brazil Aid possible, will not be approved by the senators or that it will be changed, which would force it to be voted again in the Chamber. In these scenarios, the government could resort to the extension of emergency aid, which would be a more costly solution to public accounts.

At 8 am, the FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) releases the IGP-M (General Market Price Index) for November. The expectation is for inflation to rise, but lower than in October, when the index rose 0.64%.

At 8 am, FGV also informs the services and trade surveys for November.

at 8:25 am, the Focus Bulletin comes out, a weekly survey by the Central Bank with expectations for inflation, GDP, interest and exchange rates.

At 2:30 pm, the Treasury reports the government’s primary result for October.

At 10 pm, the PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for China’s industry and services will be released.

At 7 am, Eurostat, the Eurozone’s statistics department, releases the preview of the CPI (consumer inflation) for November.

At 9 am, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) releases our unemployment rate for September.

At 12:00, there is a speech by the president of the Fed (American Central Bank), Jerome Powell.

At 12:00, the data on consumer confidence for November comes out.

At 6:00 am, Markit reports the Eurozone industry’s PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for November.

At 10 am, HSBC releases the PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) of the Brazilian industry in November.

At 3 pm, the Brazilian trade balance in November, released by Secint (Special Secretariat for Foreign Trade and International Affairs)

At 10:15 am, private sector employment in the United States leaves in November. The ADP report measures the monthly change in non-farm jobs in the world’s largest economy.

At 11:45 am, Markit reports the US PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for November.

At 12:30 pm, the DOE (US Department of Energy) reports the current number of crude oil inventories in the country.

At 4 pm, the Fed (US central bank) releases the Beige Book. The publication, a compilation of reports assembled from interviews with economists and directors of banks and companies, comes out eight times a year to help inform monetary policy decisions in the world’s largest economy.

At 7 am, the Eurozone reports its unemployment rate for October.

At 9 am, IBGE releases Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the third quarter.

At 10:30 am, the DoL (US Department of Labor) reports the current number of jobless claims in the country.

At 7 am, the Eurozone releases its retail sales for October.

At 9 am, the Monthly Industry Survey for October, released by the IBGE, comes out.

At 10 am, HSBC informs the PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for services in November in Brazil.

At 10:30 am, the BLS (United States Bureau of Labor Statistics) reports the US unemployment rate for November.

At 11:45 am, Markit reports the PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) for services in the US for November.