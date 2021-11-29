New York Declares ‘Disaster Emergency’ After Covid Cases Rise | Health

pixabay Measure came amid the high of new cases in the state

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a “disaster emergency” statement due to the sharp spike in the number of new Covid-19-related cases and admissions in the state. The decision causes the local Health Department to be able to limit non-essential or non-urgent procedures in health facilities, to prioritize patients who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“We continue to see warning signs of highs [de casos] from Covid in winter, and although the new Ômicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it is coming. Today, I signed an executive order to help the Health Department increase hospital capacity ahead of potential spikes,” wrote Hochul on Twitter.

According to the governor, the action allows the state to buy essential supplies to fight the disease. Hochul also urged people to take the immunizer. “Get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as you can,” he wrote.

The measure was taken after all regions of the state recorded an increase in cases of Covid. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), compiled by the New York Times

, the moving average of the last fourteen days was, on Thursday, 6,666 cases daily. The average of hospitalizations is 2,846. On the same day, 32 deaths were also registered, down 14% from 14 days ago.

Despite the situation, the governor highlighted the population’s high adherence to vaccination. According to the CDC, 90.3% of the adult residents of the state received at least one dose of the immunizing agent, and 80.5% have already completed the vaccination cycle. In total, 77.5% of people received at least one dose, and 68.2% completed the cycle.

In addition, Hochul asked parents and guardians to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years. Doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for this age group were released by the CDC in early November.

“Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, and Thanksgiving break is the perfect time to vaccinate your youngest children,” he said.

The decision came at a time when the United States is also pointing to a considerable increase in infections caused by the disease. On Thursday, the moving average of cases was around 91,000 infections daily, while that of deaths was 1,066. As for vaccination, 69.9% of Americans received at least one dose, while 59.5% have already completed the cycle.

*With information from O Globo newspaper and international agencies