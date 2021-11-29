





Golden Ball: Neymar and Jorginho challenge Messi's supremacy

The winner of the traditional trophy offered by the French magazine France Footbal will be known this Monday (29). The delivery ceremony of the Gold ball will be held in Paris, at the Théâtre du Chatelet. The event was attended by 180 international journalists in order to choose the winner. The big news on this list is the presence of defensive midfielder Jorginho. Naturalized Italian, he was champion of the last European Champions League wearing the Chelsea shirt. Neymar is the other Brazilian in the list of 30 candidates.

Favoritism is once again centered on the figure of Lionel Messi, who is currently Neymar’s partner at Paris Saint-Germain. He was the last winner, as last year there was no event due to the covid-19 pandemic.

With six cups won on his shelf in the days of Barcelona, ​​the Argentine can take his first trophy with the shirt of the French team.

The expectation over his name increased after RTP, Rádio e Televisão Portuguesa, reported that he is the winner of this year’s edition.

Among the finalists, another strong name is striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Juventus for Manchester United. The Portuguese, however, is not going through a good phase. In this weekend’s game, for the Premier League, he started the match on the bench and only entered the second half.

In addition to candidates for the Ballon d’Or for men and women, France Football will choose the best goalkeeper of the season through the Yashin trophy, in honor of Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin, who shone in the 50s and 60s.

The Brazilian Ederson, from Manchester City, is in the list of ten candidates who dream of winning the award. The jury for the Yashin trophy was the same as for the Men’s Golden Ball. The current holder of the award for best goalkeeper in the world is the Brazilian Alisson, who defends Liverpool.