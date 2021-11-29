Neymar has a ligament injury and will only return to play in 2022, announces PSG; see payback period

Neymar suffered a ligament injury during a game between PSG and Saint-Étienne, in the French Championship, last Sunday

This Monday, the PSG communicated that the attacker Neymar he had ankle ligament injury and will be embezzled for a period that goes from six to eight weeks. Therefore, the Brazilian will only return to lawns in 2022.

shirt 10 got hurt during the game against Saint-Étienne, last Sunday, for the French Championship.

O PSG returns to the field for the French this Wednesday (01) against the nice, at 5 pm (Brasilia)

He left the stadium on crutches, and the images at the time have already caused enormous concern.

In the statement released on Monday, Paris also said that will take new exams in the next 72 hours to find out the real severity of the injury and the way in which the striker will be treated by the club’s medical department.

The expectation is that he will be able to return to the round of 16 of the Champions League, which will only be played at the beginning of next year.

PSG is already classified for the knockouts as 2nd place in group A, behind the Manchester City, but the Brazilian will not play the last duel of the group stage, against the Club Brugge.

In your Instagram, Ney talked about the injury suffered this Sunday and promised “come back stronger“.

“Let’s recover, unfortunately these setbacks are part of an athlete’s life. Now that’s what you have to do, raise your head and let’s go. I’ll come back better and stronger,” he wrote.