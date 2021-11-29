Neymar has an injury in a PSG game, comes out crying and worries; see the bid

Credit: Reproduction

Striker Neymar may have hurt his ankle badly again. This Sunday (28), the Brazilian was substituted crying during the victory of the Paris Saint-Germain against Saint-Ettiene for the round of the French Championship.

At the end of the match, the player received a cart and, when trying to step on the lawn, ended up hitting only the opponent’s leg and sprained his ankle. On the ground, Neymar came to cry and had to be replaced by Maurício Pochettino, PSG coach.

CHECK NEYMAR’S INJURY ENTRY:

🤕 ¡Neymar, injured! 😰 The brasileño has marched to pray from the field after twisting the tobillo izquierdo. hello no seapic.twitter.com/Y90VgDzcyn — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) November 28, 2021

ABOUT THE PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN GAME:

Despite the concern for Neymar, the PSG fan was able to celebrate yet another victory for the club in the French Championship. Maurício Pochettino’s team started by losing to Saint-Ettiene, but tied immediately with Marquinhos.

In the second stage, Di María received great assistance and turned. In the end, without Neymar on the field, Marquinhos took advantage of another cross and scored PSG’s third in the match – and the Brazilian’s second in the match. All goals were assisted by Argentine Lionel Messi.

With the victory, Maurício Pochettino gained a survival at the helm of PSG, but continues to be criticized by French fans. In Ligue 1, the team maintains the lead with 40 points in 15 rounds, with 13 wins, one defeat and one draw.

READ TOO:

“If they want to grow”: Abel Ferreira gives a tip for Brazilian football after the Palmeiras title

Flamengo defines: Renato Gaúcho is not until 2022; Cast relationship is one of the problems.

Palmeiras wins the Libertadores and places in the FIFA World Cup; see all classifieds

Rafinha? Geromel? President of Flamengo talks about reinforcements for next year

Neymar bets on Flamengo title, loses and is mocked by Gabriel Jesus

Renato Gaúcho reveals his goal at Flamengo and emphasizes: “We did everything we could”

Libertadores: Renato Gaúcho compares Flamengo from 1981 with the current one and minimizes problems

Neto jokes about Deyverson’s goal and congratulates Abel Ferreira: “Impressive”