Neymar Suffers Left Ankle Ligament Injury and Up to Eight Weeks Out | french football

Paris Saint-Germain reported on Monday that striker Neymar suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle and must be out of action for a period of between six and eight weeks . A new evaluation by the club’s medical team will be carried out in the next 72 hours, for more detailed diagnosis.

Neymar got injured at the end of the second half of the PSG’s game this Sunday against Saint-Étienne, for the French Championship. Around 38 minutes, he was hit by a cart from the Mason wheel, ended up stepping with all the weight of his body on his left foot and sprained his ankle. The ace complained a lot of pain, cried, needed urgent care while still on the lawn and was carried on a stretcher.

The Brazilian leaves the stadium on crutches and with an orthopedic boot on his left foot.

Neymar manifests: “I’ll come back stronger”

Neymar recently experienced the drama of two fractures in the metatarsal bone of his right foot for two years running, in 2018 and in 2019. On both occasions, the shirt 10 had to undergo surgery.

He played 14 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season, scored three goals and provided three assists. In addition, he was present in five matches for the Brazilian team, in which he made two more goals and four direct passes to goal.