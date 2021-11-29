Nikão complains about refereeing in the game against Corinthians: “Athletico is persecuted” | athletico-pr

Nikao he didn’t spare referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva, from Minas Gerais, after Athletico lost to Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, by 1-0, in a game of the 36th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The number 11 from Hurricane criticized the penalty given after the ball hit Marcinho’s arm. Fábio Santos converted and decreed the Corinthians victory.

My complaint with the referees is the same as always: for some teams they are so convinced to give some fouls, for others they prefer to let it go and then look at the VAR. — Nikão, in an interview with Globo after the match

Nikão complained about the referee’s young age – Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva is 31 years old – and continued with the criticisms.

– The CBF has to review some things for a game of this size. A referee so young can feel the pressure of the crowd in one move and another. We know how Athletico is pursued – said the player.

The Athletico midfielder recalled the move against Renato Kayzer, in Athletico’s previous match against São Paulo, and said that there was little repercussion. The striker received a strong input from Reinaldo and suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle.

– The bid with Kayser is inadmissible, which almost culminated in a fracture, and I didn’t see anyone on television talking about it. We have to worry more about the human being, who comes first.

Nikão took the blame from Marcinho after the defeat and said that the team lost as a team.

– The feeling of great disappointment. We came with a game proposal, but unfortunately we didn’t achieve our goal, which was to have won. It was a suitable game for us, within our characteristics. In a move of unhappiness our athlete ended up culminating in a penalty. Defeat belongs to everyone.

With 42 points and in 14th position, the athletic it is just two points above the Brasileirão relegation zone. The next two clashes are in the Arena da Baixada.

