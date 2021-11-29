Nordeste ends Serie B with two recesses and no access for Serie A

Sunday was not good for the Northeast in Series B and the season ended with a loss of representation for the Region. Even with the triumph against Brasil de Pelotas-RS by 4 to 0, CSA-AL did not get the classification for Serie A. CRB-AL, another northeastern team that also disputed the spot, lost 2-1 to the Operário-PR and continues in Serie B. Vitória-BA and Confiança-SE were relegated to Serie C.

In the last round of Serie B, CSA, Guarani-SP, CRB and Avaí-SC competed for a place in Serie A. CRB was defeated by Operário and Guarani drew 2-2 with Botafogo-RJ. The CSA did their homework and thrashed Brasil de Pelotas. Avaí, who only depended on themselves to win the classification, defeated Sampaio Corrêa-MA by scoring 2-1, with a goal at the end of the match and guaranteed access.

The CSA ensured a place for the first division of the Brazilian Championship until the end of the match. But, 44 minutes into the second half, Avaí, after falling behind on the scoreboard, turned the match against Sampaio Corrêa. Azulão finished Serie B in 5th place. The CRB was in 7th place.

At the bottom of the table, three teams were fighting relegation: Remo-PA, Vitória and Londrina-PR. Vitória lost 1-0, at home, to Vila Nova-GO and ended the competition in 18th place. Remo drew 0-0 with Confiança and finished in 17th place in the championship. Londrina was saved by defeating Vasco-RJ by the score of 3-0. Confiança and Brasil de Pelotas were already relegated.

They secured a spot for Serie A in 2022: Botafogo, Coritiba-PR, Goiás-GO and Avaí. Tombense-MG, Ituano-SP, Criciúma-SC and Novorizontino-SP won access to Series B next year.

