now apply restrictions on flights from six African countries to Brazil

Passengers wear personal protective equipment at Sydney Airport in Australia. Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott.

South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe are on the list.

Ordinance was recommended by Anvisa and several ministries

Other nations have applied similar measures.

This Monday (29) Brazil will have restrictions on flights from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, to prevent the entry of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. The new strain has been identified in these countries and has been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern.

The restrictions were established from Ordinance 660, published on Saturday (27). The measure replaces Ordinance 658, of October 5, 2021, which deals with exceptional restrictions on entry into Brazil during the pandemic.

The new ordinance also temporarily suspends the authorization of a foreign traveler to travel to the country, whether traveling or with a ticket, in the fourteen days prior to embarkation, in one of these six countries.

The following are exceptions to the rule, according to the ordinance:

foreigner: a) spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian of a Brazilian b) whose entry is specifically authorized by the Brazilian government in view of the public interest or for humanitarian reasons c) holder of a National Migration Registry;

foreigner with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory;

foreign professional on a mission at the service of an international organization;

foreign official accredited to the Brazilian Government.

The restriction was recommended by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and supported by a technical assessment prepared jointly by the Ministries of Health, Justice and Public Security, Infrastructure and the Civil House.

Another 38 countries opted to establish restrictive measures, total or partial, to flights from southern Africa.

Currently, the Ômicron variant has been detected in 14 countries. Brazil still has no confirmed case, but a passenger who arrived from South Africa through Guarulhos Airport on Saturday tested positive for covid-19 and is in quarantine.

The passenger’s sample will be analyzed and the Adolfo Lutz Institute, linked to the São Paulo State Department of Health, will carry out the genomic sequencing.

The Ômicron variant

The first report of the strain to the WHO was made on 24 November by South Africa. In recent weeks, the country has seen an increase in cases, while identifying the variant.

“This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other variants of concern,” WHO said in a statement.