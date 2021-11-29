Now at Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick acted as a consultant for Bragantino and is mentor of the philosophy of the game | soccer

Red Bull Bragantino is known for being a team that bets on young athletes, adopts pressure marking in the attacking field and always seeks to be intense. These are some of the characteristics that all clubs managed by the brand have. A philosophy that had as a mentor the German Ralf Rangnick, 63 years old, announced this Monday, 29, as interim coach of Manchester United.

1 of 3 Ralf Rangnick provided remote consultancy to the Bragantino project — Photo: Divulgação/RB Leipzig Ralf Rangnick provided remote consultancy to the Bragantino project — Photo: Divulgação/RB Leipzig

Between 2019 and 2020, Ralf Rangnick was a consultant for the brand’s project with Bragantino. When Massa Bruta started to be managed by the Austrian company, Ralf had just left the position of coach of Leipzig-ALE, also controlled by Red Bull, and became the general consultant of the brand’s clubs. He did not move to Brazil, but he did the consultancy at a distance.

As general consultant, Ralf was the central point in the information exchange meetings between the directors of the company’s three teams (Leipzig, New York and Bragantino). In this consultancy, he addressed the style of play, tried to make the teams follow as closely as possible the philosophy created by him and, when consulted, also gave opinions about signings.

2 of 3 Ralf Rangnick at a presentation about the Red Bull project with Bragantino at Brasil Futebol Expo — Photo: Leonardo Lourenço Ralf Rangnick at a presentation about the Red Bull project with Bragantino at Brasil Futebol Expo — Photo: Leonardo Lourenço

With Bragantino, he didn’t have the power to decide whether or not to hire a player, for example. He was consulted, gave his opinion on whether the athlete had the profile to fit the team’s philosophy, but the decision to hire or not was exclusively made by Massa Bruta’s board. On July 31, 2020, Ralf Rangnick left the company.

Ralf Rangnick is known for having made a “technicians school”. He joined the energy company in 2012, when he arrived in Salzburg, Austria. His idea was to use the company’s philosophy of betting on young people in Formula 1 also in football. But beyond that, I wanted to develop a working method and a style of play that applied from the grassroots to the professional.

3 out of 3 Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig — Photo: Instagram/RB Leipzig Ralf Rangnick at RB Leipzig — Photo: Instagram/RB Leipzig

During the period in which Ralf was at the company, between 2012 and 2020, many German football coaches went through the base of the brand’s teams and learned the philosophy implemented by Ralf. Julian Nagelsmann, from Bayern Munich, and Marco Rose, from Borussia Dortmund, are two examples of coaches who went through this school.