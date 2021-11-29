Nubank promotes together with the website Ingresso.com

This past Friday (26), Ingresso.com held a partnership with Nubank to promote a new feature that was already available in early November. The platform that offers movie ticket sales is now accepting debit payments via fintech.

According to what was reported in the statement, only in the first days of the initiative, the purchase of tickets with the Nubank card was equivalent to 40% of sales made in debit, according to data provided by Ingresso.com.

The ticket commerce service advises that online payments are a way to strengthen measures during a still slow process of payment. recovery of the economy, on account of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Credit card continues to grow in Brazil

In a recent survey that was carried out by Brazilian Association of Credit Card Companies and Services (Abecs), 16.3 billion transactions were identified through digital platforms and electronic payment methods, where the total movement would have exceeded R$ 1 trillion, driven by the pandemic and social isolation.

You May Like It Too:

in addition to the payment by Nubank, Ingresso.com also accepts debit card payments from other issuers, such as Banco Inter, Santander, Bradesco cards. Next, Caixa Econômica Federal and Itaú.

Nubank also expanded its credit card payment options

If the Nubank customers they can use their debit card to make payments on Ingresso.com, fintech has expanded its range of options also for the credit modality, including lines of financing for real estate, automobiles and payroll-deductible loans.

In order to strengthen its credit portfolio, Nubank’s latest major partnership was announced together with credits, which is one of the most popular startups in Brazil right now.

The agreement provides that Nubank will become a minority partner of fintech, with a stake of up to 7.7% in its shares for a period of the next 2 years. Until the end of this year, Nubank will be authorized to promote Creditas products through its application.

Insurance option through Creditas

in addition to the new credit solutions, Creditas offers home, car and labor insurance solutions. It will be very positive for Nubank, which will be able to increase the range of solutions available within its application, which already has Nubank Vida insurance.

For Sergio Furio, CEO of Creditas, the partnership with Nubank should be celebrated, as it will now be able to share the same platform as the digital bank, currently serving more than 40 million customers in Latin America.

Who also spoke was the current Nubank CEO, David Vélez, who mentions that it is always positive to establish new partnerships, both in the debit and credit modality, which can positively change the lives of the bank’s customers: “At Nubank, we create solutions and products always thinking about our customers”, seeking to maintain a high experience level.