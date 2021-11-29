Nursing salary floor is approved by the Senate

Last Wednesday (24) the Federal Senate approved the Bill (PL) that institutes the minimum salary in nursing in Brazil, both for technicians and assistants, in addition to midwives. The minimum initial salary for nurses, if the text is sanctioned, is R$ 4,750. The proposal will be considered by the Chamber of Deputies.

Currently, there is no salary floor for the nursing category. But the text, which is authored by senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) and which was approved by reporter Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN), provides that the category receives the minimum value, whether for those hired via the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) and for public servants, whether they are located in the Union, states or municipalities.

If the text is sanctioned, in addition to the floor of R$ 4,750 for nurses, the bill provides that nursing technicians will receive at least 70% of the aforementioned amount, while nursing assistants and midwives must receive 50% of the national floor, according to the document. The values ​​will be adjusted annually based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

balanced proposal

The initial proposal was for the floor to be R$7,315, while another amendment suggested the amount of R$3,500. Zenaide Maia, however, opted for the proposal by senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), which establishes an initial R$ 4,750, considering the value to be “very reasonable”.

After approval, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), manifested himself on social networks. “A historic day for Brazilian nursing”, highlighting the work of professionals who are on the front lines in the fight against covid-19.