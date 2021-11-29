NY, Europe and commodities futures are trading higher; see these and more issues that will move the market today

After the widespread slumps at the end of last week, international markets are on the rise, recovering from the initial impacts of the detection of a new variant of Covid-19, discovered in South Africa.

Preliminary studies by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that the variant poses a greater risk of reinfection and added that it is still unclear whether it causes more severe cases of illness compared to other variants, including Delta.

In Brazil, the government monitors the evolution of the new variant of the virus, while investors monitor the progress of the PEC dos Precatórios, which is expected to continue being processed in the CCJ of the Senate this Tuesday.

1. Covid

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Australia and Hong Kong have already confirmed that they have detected cases of the Ômicron variant. It has yet to be detected, however, in the United States, which is, like the United Kingdom, among the countries that have restricted travel from southern African countries.

Vaccine makers have already announced that they are taking steps to investigate Ômicron, starting trials. On Sunday, the medical director of the pharmaceutical Moderna, Paul Burton, said the company could launch in early 2022 a reformulated vaccine against the new variant.

On Monday, the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, said that the country would bar the entry of foreign travelers from November 30, according to information from the international news agency Reuters.

Brazil

Here, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reaffirmed that the main weapon against covid-19 is vaccination and that the epidemiological scenario in Brazil offers greater tranquility due to the vaccination campaign.

So far, 372 million doses have been distributed to the states, 308 million of which have already been applied to the population.

“I would like to reassure all Brazilians, because the care with this variant is the same care with the other variants. The main weapon we have to face these situations is our immunization campaign”, he said.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

As a precautionary measure, as of today (29), the federal government decided to restrict the entry of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (ex-Swaziland), Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia .

Anvisa identified the Covid-19 in a Brazilian passenger who arrived from South Africa, but there is still no confirmation that it is the Ômicron variant.

Covid Balance

On Sunday (28), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 227, down 11% compared to the level of 14 days earlier. In just one day, 78 deaths were recorded.

The moving average of new cases in 7 days was 9,101, which represents a drop of 14% compared to the level of 14 days before. In just one day, 3,422 cases were registered.

The number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil reached 158,765,625, equivalent to 74.43% of the population. The second dose or the single-dose vaccine was given to 132,789,239 people, or 62.25% of the population.

2. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures indices advance this Monday (29), after a Friday of strong sales with fears over the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, first detected in South Africa. Health (WHO) as a “concern variant” because of its large number of mutations.

Friday’s session ended earlier in the US for Thanksgiving, and was marked by a 2.5% drop in the Dow, the worst result in a day since October 2020; 2.3% from S&P and 2.2% from Nasdaq.

See the market quote at 7:30 am:

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.49%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.70%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.92%

Asia

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The main Asian exchanges fell on Monday, with attention to the Ômicron variant. In China, companies’ industrial profit grew 24.6% in October compared to the same month last year, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The result represents an acceleration in relation to the 16.3% expansion registered in September.

In the first ten months of 2021, the indicator had an advance of 42.2% compared to the same period in 2020. The industrial profit of Chinese companies accelerated again last month, after six months of deceleration. According to NBS, the result reflects “vigorous advances” in policy measures to guarantee supply and stabilize prices.

See how the markets closed:

Nikkei (Japan), -1.63% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), -0.04% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.95% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -0.92% (closed)

Europe

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, rose by 1.1%, with a positive highlight on the travel and leisure sector. All major exchanges and sectors are up, despite concerns about Ômicron.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.77%

Dax (Germany), +0.34%

CAC 40 (France), +1.09%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.53%

Commodities

On Friday, oil prices fell by up to 13%, the worst performance in 2021 so far. On Monday, Brent barrel prices rose by more than 4%, and WTI barrel prices rose by more than 5%.

It is speculated that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and others with relevant production (OPEC+) may pause the increase in production because of the effects of the spread of the Ômicron variant. Iron ore prices advance amid optimism regarding the rebuilding of stocks at mills in China.

WTI Oil, +4.68%, at US$ 71.36 a barrel

Brent Oil, +4.15%, at US$ 75.75 a barrel

Iron Ore (Dalian stock exchange futures): +4.77%, quoted at 614.5 yuan = US$96.31 (USD/CNY = 6.38)

Bitcoin, +5.65%, at US$57,372.95

3. PEC of Precatório

The PEC vote, which changes the calculation of the spending ceiling and opens up R$ 106.1 billion in space for spending in 2022, especially with Auxílio Brasil – a program that replaces the Bolsa Família – is scheduled to take place in the Senate this week .

The perception is that, if the PEC does not pass, a possible aid would not fit within the ceiling and the only alternative would be to open an extraordinary credit to support the aid, according to Estadão Conteúdo.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to the Constitution, extraordinary credits can only be opened to cover expenses that are proven to be “unpredictable and urgent”, in the case of wars or public calamities, for example.

The government’s intention is to vote on the PEC dos Precatórios next Tuesday both in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and in the plenary.

Last Friday, however, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said he could not guarantee that the PEC will be voted this week, after pressure for changes. The PSD, Pacheco’s party and which has the second largest bench in the House, acts to postpone the vote and threatens to cast votes against it if there are no changes.

According to behind-the-scenes information published on Sunday by the newspaper O Globo, if the fears are confirmed, the Precatório PEC is rejected by Congress and the new Ômicron variant spreads, the Ministry of Economy works with the possibility of recreating the “war budget” , whereby fiscal rules can be relaxed during the period of public calamity.

4. PSDB Elections

In his first interview after winning the PSDB previews to run for president in 2022, João Doria told CNN this Sunday to judge “possible” an alliance with Sergio Moro, quoted as the name of Podemos for the Planalto.

“It’s possible. I have good relations with Sergio Moro and I respect him, there would be no reason not to maintain relations with someone who helped Brazil, with someone who contributed to Lava Jato”, said the governor.

In an interview with The globe, senator Alvaro Dias (Podemos-PR) ruled out an alliance with the PSD, which should launch the candidacy of the president of the Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, for the presidency.

“It will be difficult for Rodrigo to maintain an impartial position in the Senate as a candidate. For the institution, this is bad”, said Dias.

According to the newspaper, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) does not hide his dissatisfaction and told people close to him that the pre-candidacy of the Minas Gerais senator contaminates the processing of important projects.

still second The globe, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) tells government ministers that Pacheco has adopted his own agenda in Congress.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR3)

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR3) and Cade sign an agreement on the Abreu e Lima refinery (RNEST), as reported by the newspaper The globe. The refinery needs to be sold by the end of 2022.

The state-owned company should also start selling stake in Braskem (BRKM5) in the first quarter of 2022. The operation should be carried out via a share offering.

In addition, Petrobras announced the leasing of the Camaçari Thermoelectric Power Plant to Proquigel Química. The plant’s lease will be effective until August 2030.

Alliar (ALLR3)

Alliar’s controlling shareholders (AALR3) accepted the proposal made by MAM Asset Manegement, manager of businessman Nelson Tanure, for the acquisition of up to 62.6 million shares, for the amount of R$20.50 per share.

Alliar emphasizes that each shareholder may sell all or part of its shares. One of Tanure businessman’s funds holds 27.87% of the company’s share capital.

Yduqs (YDUQ3)

Yduqs (YDUQ3) informed the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.4696722587 per share, corresponding to R$141.74 million.

Payment will be made on December 7th to shareholders holding shares on the base date of April 28th.

can

Latam presented late Friday night its bankruptcy reorganization plan, which includes injecting US$8.19 billion (R$45.9 billion) into the group through a combination of new capital, convertible bonds and debt. The proposal will be evaluated by the US Courts, where the recovery process is taking place, on January 27th. After that, the company will have an exclusivity period to negotiate the approval of the plan with creditors.

Azul, however, had been holding backstage conversations with creditors around an alternative plan, which would give it control of Latam. Azul’s proposal can gain strength, therefore, only if Latam’s is rejected by creditors.

For Azul, at this moment, the value of Latam in the presented plan is higher than he believes to be reasonable, especially in view of the continuous uncertainties in the sector, especially in the international long distance markets.

Tim (TIMS3)

On November 26, 2021, Telecom Italia, controller of Tim (TIMS3), announced that its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and general manager Luigi Gubitosi.

Pietro Labriola, CEO of Tim Brasil, was simultaneously appointed CEO of Telecom Italia.

(With Estadão Content, Agência Brasil and Reuters)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related