“Obesity pen” is approved; know how it works | Curiosities | Online Diary

According to data from the second volume of the 2019 National Health Survey, produced by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the proportion of obese people in the population aged 20 or over more than doubled in the country between 2003 and 2019, from 12 .2% to 26.8%. During this period, female obesity rose from 14.5% to 30.2%, while male obesity rose from 9.6% to 22.8%.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a body similar to the National Health Agency in the United States, approved in July this year a new drug that can be used in weight loss that uses the substance semaglutide, which according to doctors, can bring a great improvement in the treatment of overweight and obese patients.

Initially developed for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes, the drug is applied with a “pen”, the same method used for other types of medication and insulin.

Treatment for weight control is indicated for people with Body Mass Index (BMI) above 30 or when overweight causes problems such as apnea, hypertension or diabetes itself. In a clinical trial, volunteers lost an average of 12.4% of their body weight. In one second, the average was 6.2%.

semagglutide

When we eat, the hormone GLP-1 tells the brain to start producing insulin so that glucose is absorbed by the cells. It is on this hormone that semagglutide acts. While our hormone lasts 10 minutes in a natural way, the synthetic substance works for a week. This way, the feeling of hunger disappears for a longer time.

Side effects

Like any medication, semaglutide can also have adverse effects. Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea or constipation, and abdominal pain.

There is also the possibility that the patient has headaches, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, bloating, reflux, flatulence and hypoglycemia (when the blood sugar level drops).

It is worth noting that the drug has a high cost, which is close to 1.3 thousand dollars. Furthermore, some assessments are still needed, such as its long-term effects.